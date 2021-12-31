AIA Group Ltd Buys Sea, Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

New Purchases: WRBY, AZO, BSX, EQR, CF, IPG, DGX, ASO, DUK, FTV, JBLU, ZS, CROX, MCO, ZD, CME, COP, SPGI, SLB, TJX, ABT, ANET, BK, DXCM, EFX, GDDY, HLT, PODD, ICE, MMC, MRVL, MTD, MSI, PKI, SNOW, SNPS, TRMB, WM, ATVI, AKAM, ALB, ALLY, AMC, AMX, AFG, ABC, ARW, ADSK, AVB, AVTR, AVY, GOLD, BDX, BGNE, BILL, TECH, BWA, BAM, BF.B, CHRW, CPT, CTLT, CDW, CE, CRL, LNG, CMG, CHD, CFG, CGNX, CAG, COO, DDOG, DAL, DVN, FANG, DOCU, DOV, DOW, EIX, ENPH, ENTG, EQH, EXR, FFIV, FDS, FNF, FE, FLT, AJG, IT, GGB, GWW, HIG, PEAK, HSIC, HES, HOLX, HRL, HUM, JBHT, IEX, INCY, IFF, IRM, J, JNPR, KDP, KEY, KEYS, KMI, KKR, LEA, LNC, LKQ, MAR, MCD, MCK, MAA, MHK, TAP, MDLZ, MDB, MPWR, MOS, NDAQ, NEE, NLOK, NRG, NVR, ORLY, PCAR, PLTR, PEP, PCG, PXD, PPL, PG, PHM, RF, RSG, QSR, RHI, ROST, SGEN, SRE, SBNY, SJM, SNA, SSNC, SWK, STT, STLD, SYK, TTWO, TDY, TXT, TDG, TYL, ULTA, VTR, VST, WAB, WY, WHR, YUM, ZBRA, ZEN, AGNC, APD, ABNB, ARE, AWK, AME, ADI, NLY, ANSS, BKR, BLL, BBWI, BIO, BXP, CZR, CAH, CVNA, CERN, CVX, CINF, CTXS, CLX, ED, STZ, CSGP, CCI, CSX, DVA, DLR, DFS, DISCA, DISCK, DLTR, D, DPZ, DTE, ETR, ES, FITB, FBHS, FOXA, FOX, BEN, GIS, HAL, JKHY, HBAN, INFY, IP, K, KMB, LBRDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, FWONK, L, MTB, MLM, MASI, MTCH, MPW, MOH, NEM, NWSA, NSC, OKE, OTIS, PH, PSX, PFG, PEG, RJF, O, REG, ROKU, ROP, SBAC, SIRI, SO, SUI, SYY, TRU, TRV, TFC, TWTR, UHS, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRSK, WCN, WEC, WU, WMB, XEL, ZBH,

SE, MSFT, HD, CSCO, V, DE, NTRS, CL, IVV, MRK, SBUX, PLD, PGR, TXN, ECL, BAX, ADP, NVDA, IEUR, COST, ABBV, SPY, GOOG, CDXS, PCRX, ADBE, LLY, NFLX, PFE, CRM, AAXJ, WFC, BX, JNJ, SHOP, EW, CHGG, QCOM, TWLO, ANTM, T, PDD, PSA, TMO, TXG, CTSH, ISRG, RTX, AMD, AVGO, DELL, HCA, INTU, MKTX, NKE, PANW, TSLA, AAPL, FRC, MA, TTD, ZTS, ABMD, AMP, BZUN, CMCSA, JPM, FB, NOW, STAA, VIPS, W, AFRM, CARR, CPRT, DNLI, FAST, HON, IDXX, ILMN, INDA, LULU, RDFN, REGN, SHW, UPWK, WSO, ZM, AXP, BAC, BKNG, CDNS, EQIX, ETSY, EXAS, FISV, FTNT, GPN, IBM, IRBT, KLAC, MELI, MRNA, MSCI, NUE, ORCL, PAYX, PTON, RMD, SIVB, TGT, UNP, VZ, VMW, WBA, WAT, WDC, MMM, A, ALL, AMGN, APH, AMAT, BBY, CBRE, CNC, CI, CTAS, KO, EOG, EXPD, GD, GILD, ITW, IQV, TREE, LEN, MCHP, ODFL, PAYC, POOL, TROW, PRU, ROK, TSN, UNH, VEEV, PARA, WST, XPO, Reduced Positions: EWH, BRK.B, BMY, CHTR, EPAM, WELL, CMI, FIS, TSCO, EL, WDAY, EXC, INTC, ON, BLK, WMT, DHR, DD, LH, MPC, BABA, SPG, AEP, KHC, KR, DIS, LHX, GNRC, F, GOOGL, CVS, BIDU, HUBS, COF, MU, AMZN, UPS, VRTX, MRO, MS, NOC, OXY, USB, UMC, XLNX, SQ, GE, C, AIG, EA, MET, CAT, PYPL, HPQ, UBER, TMUS, FDX, LOW, FCX, LRCX, GM, GS, SNAP, AMT, TER, URI, BIIB, ADM, PPG, ALGN, AFL, SYF, SWKS, GLW, SCHW, QRVO, PNC, CTVA, OMC, CRWD, DG, EBAY, MNST, XOM, HPE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Visa Inc, sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AIA Group Ltd. As of 2021Q4, AIA Group Ltd owns 512 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,189,372 shares, 26.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 298,875 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.37% Sea Ltd (SE) - 415,947 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.30% iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 1,522,300 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 111,400 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1920.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 51.30%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 415,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.37%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 298,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 115,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 774,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 45.43%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 207,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Deere & Co by 82.21%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $369.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 84,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The sale prices were between $32.81 and $47.85, with an estimated average price of $39.

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11.