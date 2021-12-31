AIA Group Ltd Buys Sea, Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

- New Purchases: WRBY, AZO, BSX, EQR, CF, IPG, DGX, ASO, DUK, FTV, JBLU, ZS, CROX, MCO, ZD, CME, COP, SPGI, SLB, TJX, ABT, ANET, BK, DXCM, EFX, GDDY, HLT, PODD, ICE, MMC, MRVL, MTD, MSI, PKI, SNOW, SNPS, TRMB, WM, ATVI, AKAM, ALB, ALLY, AMC, AMX, AFG, ABC, ARW, ADSK, AVB, AVTR, AVY, GOLD, BDX, BGNE, BILL, TECH, BWA, BAM, BF.B, CHRW, CPT, CTLT, CDW, CE, CRL, LNG, CMG, CHD, CFG, CGNX, CAG, COO, DDOG, DAL, DVN, FANG, DOCU, DOV, DOW, EIX, ENPH, ENTG, EQH, EXR, FFIV, FDS, FNF, FE, FLT, AJG, IT, GGB, GWW, HIG, PEAK, HSIC, HES, HOLX, HRL, HUM, JBHT, IEX, INCY, IFF, IRM, J, JNPR, KDP, KEY, KEYS, KMI, KKR, LEA, LNC, LKQ, MAR, MCD, MCK, MAA, MHK, TAP, MDLZ, MDB, MPWR, MOS, NDAQ, NEE, NLOK, NRG, NVR, ORLY, PCAR, PLTR, PEP, PCG, PXD, PPL, PG, PHM, RF, RSG, QSR, RHI, ROST, SGEN, SRE, SBNY, SJM, SNA, SSNC, SWK, STT, STLD, SYK, TTWO, TDY, TXT, TDG, TYL, ULTA, VTR, VST, WAB, WY, WHR, YUM, ZBRA, ZEN, AGNC, APD, ABNB, ARE, AWK, AME, ADI, NLY, ANSS, BKR, BLL, BBWI, BIO, BXP, CZR, CAH, CVNA, CERN, CVX, CINF, CTXS, CLX, ED, STZ, CSGP, CCI, CSX, DVA, DLR, DFS, DISCA, DISCK, DLTR, D, DPZ, DTE, ETR, ES, FITB, FBHS, FOXA, FOX, BEN, GIS, HAL, JKHY, HBAN, INFY, IP, K, KMB, LBRDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, FWONK, L, MTB, MLM, MASI, MTCH, MPW, MOH, NEM, NWSA, NSC, OKE, OTIS, PH, PSX, PFG, PEG, RJF, O, REG, ROKU, ROP, SBAC, SIRI, SO, SUI, SYY, TRU, TRV, TFC, TWTR, UHS, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRSK, WCN, WEC, WU, WMB, XEL, ZBH,
- Added Positions: SE, MSFT, HD, CSCO, V, DE, NTRS, CL, IVV, MRK, SBUX, PLD, PGR, TXN, ECL, BAX, ADP, NVDA, IEUR, COST, ABBV, SPY, GOOG, CDXS, PCRX, ADBE, LLY, NFLX, PFE, CRM, AAXJ, WFC, BX, JNJ, SHOP, EW, CHGG, QCOM, TWLO, ANTM, T, PDD, PSA, TMO, TXG, CTSH, ISRG, RTX, AMD, AVGO, DELL, HCA, INTU, MKTX, NKE, PANW, TSLA, AAPL, FRC, MA, TTD, ZTS, ABMD, AMP, BZUN, CMCSA, JPM, FB, NOW, STAA, VIPS, W, AFRM, CARR, CPRT, DNLI, FAST, HON, IDXX, ILMN, INDA, LULU, RDFN, REGN, SHW, UPWK, WSO, ZM, AXP, BAC, BKNG, CDNS, EQIX, ETSY, EXAS, FISV, FTNT, GPN, IBM, IRBT, KLAC, MELI, MRNA, MSCI, NUE, ORCL, PAYX, PTON, RMD, SIVB, TGT, UNP, VZ, VMW, WBA, WAT, WDC, MMM, A, ALL, AMGN, APH, AMAT, BBY, CBRE, CNC, CI, CTAS, KO, EOG, EXPD, GD, GILD, ITW, IQV, TREE, LEN, MCHP, ODFL, PAYC, POOL, TROW, PRU, ROK, TSN, UNH, VEEV, PARA, WST, XPO,
- Reduced Positions: EWH, BRK.B, BMY, CHTR, EPAM, WELL, CMI, FIS, TSCO, EL, WDAY, EXC, INTC, ON, BLK, WMT, DHR, DD, LH, MPC, BABA, SPG, AEP, KHC, KR, DIS, LHX, GNRC, F, GOOGL, CVS, BIDU, HUBS, COF, MU, AMZN, UPS, VRTX, MRO, MS, NOC, OXY, USB, UMC, XLNX, SQ, GE, C, AIG, EA, MET, CAT, PYPL, HPQ, UBER, TMUS, FDX, LOW, FCX, LRCX, GM, GS, SNAP, AMT, TER, URI, BIIB, ADM, PPG, ALGN, AFL, SYF, SWKS, GLW, SCHW, QRVO, PNC, CTVA, OMC, CRWD, DG, EBAY, MNST, XOM, HPE,
- Sold Out: EWY, EWT, TSM, JD, ANF, DT, JLL, TXRH, BURL, KLIC, DDS, GKOS, KSS, CBOE, M, WSM, VEDL, KD,
For the details of AIA Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aia+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AIA Group Ltd
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,189,372 shares, 26.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 298,875 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.37%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 415,947 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.30%
- iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 1,522,300 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 111,400 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1920.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 42,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 51.30%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $127.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 415,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.37%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 298,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 115,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 774,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 45.43%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 207,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Deere & Co by 82.21%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $369.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 84,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The sale prices were between $32.81 and $47.85, with an estimated average price of $39.Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11.
