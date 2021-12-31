Phoenician Capital LLC Buys LGI Homes Inc, Goodfood Market Corp, Kindred Group PLC, Sells Porch Group Inc, Cimpress PLC

For the details of Phoenician Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/phoenician+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Phoenician Capital LLC
- goeasy Ltd (EHMEF) - 400,000 shares, 31.42% of the total portfolio.
- Goodfood Market Corp (GDDFF) - 9,368,400 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.28%
- LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 130,000 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dino Polska SA (DNOPF) - 205,741 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio.
- Kindred Group PLC (KNDGF) - 1,250,000 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
Phoenician Capital LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $159.72, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.12%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goodfood Market Corp (GDDFF)
Phoenician Capital LLC added to a holding in Goodfood Market Corp by 126.28%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $7.42, with an estimated average price of $4.89. The stock is now traded at around $2.378000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.32%. The holding were 9,368,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kindred Group PLC (KNDGF)
Phoenician Capital LLC added to a holding in Kindred Group PLC by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31.Sold Out: Cimpress PLC (CMPR)
Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Phoenician Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Phoenician Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Phoenician Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Phoenician Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Phoenician Capital LLC keeps buying