Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Phoenician Capital LLC Buys LGI Homes Inc, Goodfood Market Corp, Kindred Group PLC, Sells Porch Group Inc, Cimpress PLC

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Phoenician Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys LGI Homes Inc, Goodfood Market Corp, Kindred Group PLC, sells Porch Group Inc, Cimpress PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenician Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Phoenician Capital LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Phoenician Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/phoenician+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Phoenician Capital LLC
  1. goeasy Ltd (EHMEF) - 400,000 shares, 31.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. Goodfood Market Corp (GDDFF) - 9,368,400 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.28%
  3. LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 130,000 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Dino Polska SA (DNOPF) - 205,741 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio.
  5. Kindred Group PLC (KNDGF) - 1,250,000 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Phoenician Capital LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $159.72, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.12%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goodfood Market Corp (GDDFF)

Phoenician Capital LLC added to a holding in Goodfood Market Corp by 126.28%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $7.42, with an estimated average price of $4.89. The stock is now traded at around $2.378000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.32%. The holding were 9,368,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kindred Group PLC (KNDGF)

Phoenician Capital LLC added to a holding in Kindred Group PLC by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31.

Sold Out: Cimpress PLC (CMPR)

Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Phoenician Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Phoenician Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Phoenician Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Phoenician Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Phoenician Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus