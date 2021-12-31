Phoenician Capital LLC Buys LGI Homes Inc, Goodfood Market Corp, Kindred Group PLC, Sells Porch Group Inc, Cimpress PLC

New Purchases: LGIH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LGI Homes Inc, Goodfood Market Corp, Kindred Group PLC, sells Porch Group Inc, Cimpress PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenician Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Phoenician Capital LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

goeasy Ltd (EHMEF) - 400,000 shares, 31.42% of the total portfolio. Goodfood Market Corp (GDDFF) - 9,368,400 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.28% LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 130,000 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Dino Polska SA (DNOPF) - 205,741 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Kindred Group PLC (KNDGF) - 1,250,000 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%

Phoenician Capital LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $159.72, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.12%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenician Capital LLC added to a holding in Goodfood Market Corp by 126.28%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $7.42, with an estimated average price of $4.89. The stock is now traded at around $2.378000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.32%. The holding were 9,368,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenician Capital LLC added to a holding in Kindred Group PLC by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31.

Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57.