Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF

VUSB, SPSB, VGSH, ACWI, SIVB, LGIH, OLPX, CPNG, EVR, ABBV, VB, GO, LW, ABT, UNH, ADI, ECL, SBUX, ON, NVS, LRCX, INFY, MO, ADP, IWC, IJH, ACWX, UPS, KLAC, TASK, SE, STT, NOW, TEL, TJX, CROX, FNDE, FNDX, SCHH, SCHX, VNQ, Added Positions: VOO, SRLN, IWN, ULST, VUG, JPST, VXUS, VT, BND, SPY, VWO, IVLU, GOOGL, JNJ, SPYV, JPM, MSFT, PEP, GOOG, PLD, ACN, NVDA, DHR, PFE, TMO, MA, PG, MCO, SAP, MMM, MRK, CRM, MCD, XYL, FB, RTX, UNP, VBR, PFF, CVX, CSCO, BLK, KO, BDX, COST, IVV, XOM, IPG, F, BEN, EFA, HD, IDXX, INTC, WBA, EEM, PM, KMI, WMT, MEOH, VTR, PYPL, FDX, CB, T, AMD, AZN, AZO, BAC, BRK.B, BA, BMY, CNC, SCHW, C, CL, EMR, UL, GD, GILD, GS, ICE, IP, K, KR, MCK, MDT, NFLX, NEM, QCOM, SO, USB,

FALN, VCSH, SJNK, MGK, NKE, V, HRI, AMZN, ASML, MSCI, AGG, ZTS, SHOP, DIS, TRMB, TSCO, BKLN, ODFL, BIO, AAPL, SHW, LIN, WCN, BLL, EFAX, IWF, VIG, RACE, VTWO, TSLA, TSM, POOL, RSG, CTAS, MCHP, ADBE, CSX, CVS, VBK, DPZ, EL, IEMG, IQV, TXN, WM, WMS, Sold Out: EWJ, IQLT, VTV, SPHQ, CRL, LDUR, FTSM, ENPH, HRC, HEES, VZ, TSN, R, VITL, AMSF, IEFA, UBER, EVOP, WBT, HPQ, RAMP, APD, AON, CBRE, CNMD, COP, INGR, DRI, DAR, ENTG, FLEX, BIL, SCHG, MOAT, PSN, IWD, MBB, VRRM, FANG, LNTH, AYI, AEIS, FCFS, HTLF, AXGN, MAS, MTD, MUR, NOV, RJF, ROG, SNPS, PEB, AERI, CTT, SABR, QRVO, GOVT, ANGL, AMJ, ONL, SLVM, SCHO, TIP, TLT, VCIT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,824,875 shares, 39.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 3,604,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.76% SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 4,923,722 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96% iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 2,988,500 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.12% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 331,014 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 966,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 568,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $613.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $159.72, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 3,604,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 283.69%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 471,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 115.17%. The purchase prices were between $40.25 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,353,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.66%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 101,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,090,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 211.78%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 314,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The sale prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94.