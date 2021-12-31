Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF

- New Purchases: VUSB, SPSB, VGSH, ACWI, SIVB, LGIH, OLPX, CPNG, EVR, ABBV, VB, GO, LW, ABT, UNH, ADI, ECL, SBUX, ON, NVS, LRCX, INFY, MO, ADP, IWC, IJH, ACWX, UPS, KLAC, TASK, SE, STT, NOW, TEL, TJX, CROX, FNDE, FNDX, SCHH, SCHX, VNQ,
- Added Positions: VOO, SRLN, IWN, ULST, VUG, JPST, VXUS, VT, BND, SPY, VWO, IVLU, GOOGL, JNJ, SPYV, JPM, MSFT, PEP, GOOG, PLD, ACN, NVDA, DHR, PFE, TMO, MA, PG, MCO, SAP, MMM, MRK, CRM, MCD, XYL, FB, RTX, UNP, VBR, PFF, CVX, CSCO, BLK, KO, BDX, COST, IVV, XOM, IPG, F, BEN, EFA, HD, IDXX, INTC, WBA, EEM, PM, KMI, WMT, MEOH, VTR, PYPL, FDX, CB, T, AMD, AZN, AZO, BAC, BRK.B, BA, BMY, CNC, SCHW, C, CL, EMR, UL, GD, GILD, GS, ICE, IP, K, KR, MCK, MDT, NFLX, NEM, QCOM, SO, USB,
- Reduced Positions: FALN, VCSH, SJNK, MGK, NKE, V, HRI, AMZN, ASML, MSCI, AGG, ZTS, SHOP, DIS, TRMB, TSCO, BKLN, ODFL, BIO, AAPL, SHW, LIN, WCN, BLL, EFAX, IWF, VIG, RACE, VTWO, TSLA, TSM, POOL, RSG, CTAS, MCHP, ADBE, CSX, CVS, VBK, DPZ, EL, IEMG, IQV, TXN, WM, WMS,
- Sold Out: EWJ, IQLT, VTV, SPHQ, CRL, LDUR, FTSM, ENPH, HRC, HEES, VZ, TSN, R, VITL, AMSF, IEFA, UBER, EVOP, WBT, HPQ, RAMP, APD, AON, CBRE, CNMD, COP, INGR, DRI, DAR, ENTG, FLEX, BIL, SCHG, MOAT, PSN, IWD, MBB, VRRM, FANG, LNTH, AYI, AEIS, FCFS, HTLF, AXGN, MAS, MTD, MUR, NOV, RJF, ROG, SNPS, PEB, AERI, CTT, SABR, QRVO, GOVT, ANGL, AMJ, ONL, SLVM, SCHO, TIP, TLT, VCIT,
For the details of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/angeles+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,824,875 shares, 39.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 3,604,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.76%
- SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 4,923,722 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
- iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 2,988,500 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.12%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 331,014 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 966,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 568,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $613.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $159.72, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 3,604,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 283.69%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 471,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 115.17%. The purchase prices were between $40.25 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,353,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.66%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 101,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,090,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 211.78%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 314,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The sale prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94.
