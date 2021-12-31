Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Investment company Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,824,875 shares, 39.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
  2. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 3,604,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.76%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 4,923,722 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
  4. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 2,988,500 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.12%
  5. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 331,014 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 966,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 568,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $613.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $159.72, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 3,604,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 283.69%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $156.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 471,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 115.17%. The purchase prices were between $40.25 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,353,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.66%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 101,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,090,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 211.78%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 314,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The sale prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94.



