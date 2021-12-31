Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, ARK Innovation ETF

- New Purchases: EQRR, UNP, IJJ, IGHG, PPG, PUTW, CWB, ETN, TIP, XLNX, BDX, WBA, IWV, LUNA, WM, NURE, VT, XLRE, SOR, SWKS, SLB, PDI, KMI, IWP, UBSI, TAIL, MPW, KMB, BG,
- Added Positions: IWM, IWF, V, JEPI, ZTS, VUG, GOOGL, QQQ, MOAT, SPY, D, JPM, MSFT, CVX, TXN, ABBV, SPYG, APD, JNJ, FB, ABT, AXP, DIS, VOE, C, RE, FDX, BRK.B, FISV, IWD, SRLN, VTV, AAPL, BAC, GS, HON, MRK, PKG, PEP, BIV, IWR, MMM, PG, GOOG, VIG, TM, PYPL, BND, PAVE, EFG, VEA, VGT, ADI, CSCO, CMCSA, NXPI, PGX, SPYV, VFH, VTEB, VTI, XOM, INTC, BNDX, EFA, EFV, HYD, IVV, JPST, VO, VV, WCLD, TFC, BMY, LLY, LOW, NVDA, PFE, CRM, WMT, RDS.B, DOW, BSV, IJR, PZA, SCZ, SLQD, SPSB, DEO, DLTR, TMO, UL, RTX, DFP, CFG, DTD, IVE, IYW, PDBC, VBK, VOT, VSS, VWO, T, AIG, AVY, BA, CVS, DOV, EMR, FNF, HD, IBM, MMC, PRU, UPS, TOWN, MA, IJH, MDY, PFF, SIMS, SPLV, SPTS, USRT, VB, VGSH, VYM, KO, FHN, HBAN, TJX, STWD, PSX, RSP, SPYD, VTIP,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, USFR, EFAV, BLK, LQDH, AFL, UNH, ORCL, SCHG, NEAR, XLU, VPU, SCHV, ICSH, SHW, ADP, AMZN, COST, CCI, DVN, RDVY, IGE, IEFA, DHR, AWK, BX, VEU, FCX, ACN, VCSH, VCLT, IJS, USMV, AMT, VGK, AMGN, VNQ, VXUS, SCHE, COF, MDYV, MDYG, ITW, EUSC, LOTZ, NEE, HAL, NKE, TT, GLD, PM, SBUX, MCD,
- Sold Out: VBR, FIXD, BSCL, EXC, XLV, SPLK, IGSB, ENB, SQ, YUMC, LQD, BIZD, ESXB, KD,
- JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 191,281 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.53%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,080 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,806 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 27,027 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.13%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 46,833 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $52.81, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $149.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $34.69, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $33.662100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 330.90%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 141.90%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $264.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 222.83%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 71.86%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 156.31%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89.
