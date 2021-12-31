Personal Wealth Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Boeing Co, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

New Purchases: GLDM, SUB, VWO, KO, GOOGL, PFE, NULV,

GLDM, SUB, VWO, KO, GOOGL, PFE, NULV, Added Positions: SPYG, VTI, SPDW, BRK.B, SPEM, IEFA, NEAR, AAPL,

SPYG, VTI, SPDW, BRK.B, SPEM, IEFA, NEAR, AAPL, Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, IAU, IVW, SPSM, IVV, IJR, SPAB, IVE, IEMG, SPYV, IWM, IJT, SPY, IJS, IJH, HYG, VB, VEA, SHM, VHT, MSFT, CGW, TFI, AGG, USB, QQQ, VYM,

USMV, EFAV, IAU, IVW, SPSM, IVV, IJR, SPAB, IVE, IEMG, SPYV, IWM, IJT, SPY, IJS, IJH, HYG, VB, VEA, SHM, VHT, MSFT, CGW, TFI, AGG, USB, QQQ, VYM, Sold Out: BA, IJJ, W, BSCM, VBK, DIS, HYD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Coca-Cola Co, sells iShares Gold Trust, Boeing Co, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Wayfair Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q4, Personal Wealth Partners owns 76 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 560,612 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 370,391 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 209,090 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 358,017 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 360,496 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 54,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 71 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 54,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.40%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $62.27, with an estimated average price of $61.72.