Cowbird Capital Lp Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, XPEL Inc, Sells Robinhood Markets Inc, Anaplan Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, XPEL Inc, sells Robinhood Markets Inc, Anaplan Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Olaplex Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowbird Capital Lp. As of 2021Q4, Cowbird Capital Lp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 641,991 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.63% NCR Corp (NCR) - 896,917 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89% Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) - 377,123 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 492,782 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.01% Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 933,075 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%

Cowbird Capital Lp initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 516,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowbird Capital Lp added to a holding in XPEL Inc by 67.63%. The purchase prices were between $63.32 and $79.42, with an estimated average price of $72.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 641,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6.