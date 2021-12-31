Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cowbird Capital Lp Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, XPEL Inc, Sells Robinhood Markets Inc, Anaplan Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc

Investment company Cowbird Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, XPEL Inc, sells Robinhood Markets Inc, Anaplan Inc, Mister Car Wash Inc, Olaplex Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowbird Capital Lp. As of 2021Q4, Cowbird Capital Lp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COWBIRD CAPITAL LP
  1. XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 641,991 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.63%
  2. NCR Corp (NCR) - 896,917 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
  3. Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) - 377,123 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.05%
  4. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 492,782 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.01%
  5. Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 933,075 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Cowbird Capital Lp initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 516,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: XPEL Inc (XPEL)

Cowbird Capital Lp added to a holding in XPEL Inc by 67.63%. The purchase prices were between $63.32 and $79.42, with an estimated average price of $72.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 641,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Sold Out: Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)

Cowbird Capital Lp sold out a holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of COWBIRD CAPITAL LP. Also check out:

1. COWBIRD CAPITAL LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. COWBIRD CAPITAL LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COWBIRD CAPITAL LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COWBIRD CAPITAL LP keeps buying
