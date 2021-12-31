Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

- New Purchases: CP, BX, EPD, ACCD, BIP, FBNC, PIPR, AFB, UAL, MMP, SPG, ITIC, NNN, MUC, CDNS, CDW, EBTC, FRBA, IT, IVT, CMF, IBMK, KBH, USA, LOOP, OIH, AGL, AEM, ALLY, ARMK, ARW, GOLD, BBWI, BRX, BAM, CTLT, CBL, CNC, CFX, CMA, CBSH, CAG, CSGP, CTRA, CFR, DFAT, ENSG, EQC, MJ, FTEC, FFWM, FRC, FTV, GHC, GWRE, HLNE, HLIO, INFY, ING, SPLV, IEF, ESML, IBML, AAXJ, JLL, KEYS, KEX, KL, KRG, PHG, KHC, KR, LBAI, LEN.B, LKQ, HZO, MATX, MAA, MOH, TAP, MNDY, MDB, MOS, NWLI, NTES, NIO, NTRS, ON, OSK, PACW, PDI, PPL, PROV, RELX, RFP, SCHR, SE, SWAV, SJM, STT, SUI, TTE, TRU, TSN, VLO, MGC, VIS, VTR, WEC, WST, XYL, ZIM, ADMA, AMCR, NLY, BBVA, BCS, TAST, CION, DNMR, IMH, LYG, MUFG, PAA, RLJ, SMFG, STKL, TAK, ZNGA,
- Added Positions: IVV, VOO, BSV, VEA, BRK.B, IEMG, ZIP, LOW, IWN, VNQ, SCHP, IEFA, EFG, BIL, MUB, LNG, GS, SCHW, UBER, VO, EFV, SUB, NULV, GUNR, GM, IXUS, UL, ENB, GD, LUMN, MGA, MRVL, NVO, PM, SNAP, GII, TSLA, VTWO, VSGX, VMW, VOD, ABNB, AMP, ADI, ARCC, ASML, AZN, ADSK, BIIB, BP, CHRW, COF, CERN, C, CTSH, CTVA, DHI, DHR, DG, EBAY, QCLN, GILD, GSK, HPQ, INGR, BOCT, IFF, ISRG, SHY, IDEV, IJR, EFA, EFAV, MTUM, IYG, JCI, KMB, LEN, L, LAZR, MMC, MCHP, ORCL, PSX, MINT, PNC, PRU, RIO, ROP, SPGI, SAP, SCHB, SCHA, SHW, SHOP, SONY, SPMD, FLOW, TSM, TDG, TWLO, VGT, WYNN, ABB, ALC, ALGN, Y, AMLP, AIMC, AIG, AWK, AGR, BDX, BIO, BSX, BNL, RA, BF.B, KMX, CBRE, CNTY, CHWY, CIEN, CMPR, CINF, CTAS, CME, KO, CNS, ED, CTOS, DFS, DOCU, DD, ETV, ETY, EIX, EFX, ERIC, ETSY, EXPE, RACE, ONEQ, FITB, FHN, FPE, FXL, FVD, FE, FIVE, F, FOXA, LIT, PAVE, HBI, HIG, HTGC, HTBK, HUBS, IDXX, ILMN, BDEC, BSEP, POCT, IP, IPG, PPA, PWB, EEMV, EWJ, SLV, XT, IGOV, EMB, QUAL, SMMV, OEF, IDRV, SHV, IHI, ITB, IYT, KEY, KKR, KD, LRCX, LYB, MPC, MLM, MTCH, MET, MPWR, MSI, NGG, NTAP, NEP, NLOK, NOVT, NUAN, NUMV, NXPI, PCAR, PLTR, PBCT, PNW, TROW, PLD, PHM, QS, RRR, RF, RBLX, ROK, ROST, SNY, SBAC, FNDX, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, SCHH, STX, SEE, XLC, SRE, EFAX, SPDW, SHM, SPLG, SPYG, SMLV, PSLV, SNPS, TRI, TJX, TD, TM, TREX, UNM, BBH, HYEM, BJK, EMLC, VIGI, ESGV, VFH, VHT, VRSK, VTRS, WBA, WELL, DES, GLDM, ZION,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, MSFT, VONE, GOOGL, NVDA, HD, XLNX, SHYG, TXN, AAPL, ABT, AMZN, INTC, FB, BNDX, ADP, JNJ, V, ACN, MCD, PYPL, JPM, MKC, VTV, MDT, NOW, IAU, CRM, VCIT, SBUX, MGK, IWB, NEE, CNI, ECL, SYK, MGV, TEAM, MBB, ITW, EQIX, LMT, TMO, BLK, BMY, EW, UNH, WDAY, AVGO, HON, INTU, IJH, MSCI, WMT, ANTM, BKNG, CSCO, QQQ, VZ, AMGN, CRL, MA, MU, HYD, CB, CMI, FAST, ISTB, IWF, NKE, ZTS, ADBE, AMD, ANSS, T, XOM, IWD, JPST, VNLA, PCN, REGN, SPY, PHYS, VYM, MMM, GOOG, APH, SO, TDOC, VBK, VWO, COST, DFAS, EMR, FSK, PKI, LUV, BND, VOE, VCSH, XEL, ABBV, BABA, BA, CAT, COIN, DEO, FIS, GPN, ITOT, AGG, JD, NEM, PANW, PEP, RTX, SCHX, SDY, TGT, UPS, USB, BIV, VBR, VIG, VWOB, VRTX, WM, AXP, BAC, CVS, ETR, EOG, EXPD, GE, RYT, PHO, ICSH, IWV, IVW, MRK, PTY, SCHE, SWKS, DIA, HYMB, VFC, VOT, ACAD, A, SBIO, AEP, AMAT, BRK.A, CLX, CMCSA, CSX, DE, DXCM, D, DOW, EA, ET, FDX, FIXD, FCX, MLPA, PAUG, PSEP, PJUN, PMAR, QQQM, RSP, FXI, LQD, IBB, IGSB, IWO, IWS, IWM, IVE, DVY, TIP, IYF, KMI, LVS, LLY, MAR, MELI, MGM, MDLZ, MS, NFLX, NSC, OKE, OTIS, PXD, PPG, PG, SSO, PSQ, UPRO, QCOM, SRPT, SLB, SCHZ, SCHG, SCHM, XLF, XLV, XLU, XLK, RWO, SPEM, SLYG, SPLK, SWK, TPL, TMUS, TT, TRV, UNP, GDX, VXF, VUG, VB, VXUS, WFC, EMD, YUM, YUMC, ZBH, ATVI, ADT, AFL, AGNC, APD, AKAM, ALL, ALNY, SDOG, MO, AAL, ANAT, AME, BLOK, AON, ADM, ARKK, ATO, AZO, BCPC, BLL, BK, BAX, BMRN, SQ, CHPT, CHPT, CHTR, CMG, CFG, CTXS, CMS, CL, COP, STZ, GLW, CRWD, CYBR, DRI, DAL, DLR, DFAC, DFUS, SPDN, DOCS, DUK, EIM, ETG, HACK, ES, FFIV, FFIN, FXO, FXH, NXTG, FV, FTSM, HYLS, LMBS, FISV, FTNT, AJG, GIS, GPC, FINX, GBIL, GWW, HCA, HSY, HPE, HLT, HOLX, HUBB, HUM, HBAN, ICLR, PAPR, BJUN, BMAR, PJAN, PJUL, BAUG, ICE, PHB, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, PKB, PEY, IQV, ESGE, ACWV, IEI, DGRO, IUSG, IUSV, ESGD, ESGU, EAGG, IBMM, IBMN, IBMO, IBMQ, IBDN, IBDP, HYG, SOXX, AOM, ACWX, EEM, IWP, IWR, IJS, IYM, IHE, IYR, IYH, JAGG, JBL, GRUB, KAI, KLAC, LHX, LAMR, LW, LBTYK, LNC, LIN, LXU, LULU, MAS, MCK, MKSI, MRNA, MCO, MORN, COOP, NOC, NVS, NVAX, NUE, NULG, OXY, ONTX, ORLY, OGN, PH, PAYX, PFE, PFN, POOL, PFG, PGR, PSTG, QRVO, O, RSG, RGLD, SCHF, XLY, XLP, XLI, XLB, SNOW, SON, GLD, RWX, JNK, SLYV, XBI, SPOT, SGDJ, TOTL, STL, SIVB, SYF, SYY, TTWO, TDY, TTD, TSCO, TFC, TWTR, ULTA, UAA, UA, ANGL, MOAT, SMH, VV, VEU, VGK, VPL, VNQI, VT, VTEB, VONV, WCC, WDC, WY, WMB, DEM, DIM, DTH, WK, YETI, Z, ZS,
- Sold Out: KSU, TYL, SLY, TDTF, AOS, CHD, CGNX, LFUS, JKG, FLTB, IBDM, XLRN, WSO, SGOL, WSM, TIL, BLV, CWI, SPNS, VMBS, RBA, PFF, BANF, VGSH, BKH, CCL, CEF, FAX, SEB, FDL, FREL, GDXJ, GVI, JKE, JKJ, STPZ, VDE, XLE, ACWI, DLTR, EEMA, FANG, FLWS, LBRDK, ODFL, PENN, QGEN, QQEW, SFST, TCBI, TRMB, VRNS, ALB, ALLE, BR, DGX, APTV, DOV, EAT, HAL, IEX, LH, NRG, NTP, OGE, PAG, PCI, RDS.A, RMD, TEL, URI, VEEV, WAT, EVRG, HESM, CVNA, IR, ROKU, CHY, JGH, BIZD, ZM, KTB, BNTX, IBMP, CEMB, BGSF, CRMD, EMAN, JOB, ARAY, RMTI, SELB, SRET, DSL, GNW, KODK, VOC, HYT, EFT, BGB, VYNE, BCSF, GNLN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 499,342 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,047,317 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 283,337 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.57%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 388,205 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 279,025 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.59%
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 86,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 174,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Bancorp (FBNC)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $43.1 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Piper Sandler Cos (PIPR)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The purchase prices were between $144.98 and $190.39, with an estimated average price of $170.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 96.57%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 283,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 499,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 419.57%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 515,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.60%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,443,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 96.60%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 180,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 489.36%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 405,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35.Sold Out: FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $27.82.Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $61.17 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $76.65.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99.
