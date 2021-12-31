Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC owns 920 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 499,342 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,047,317 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 283,337 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.57% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 388,205 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 279,025 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.59%

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 86,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 174,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $43.1 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Piper Sandler Cos. The purchase prices were between $144.98 and $190.39, with an estimated average price of $170.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 96.57%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 283,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 499,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 419.57%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 515,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.60%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,443,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 96.60%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 180,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 489.36%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 405,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $456.01 and $552.14, with an estimated average price of $518.53.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $27.82.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $61.17 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $76.65.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99.