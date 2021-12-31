Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond

- New Purchases: VB, LQDH, IAI, BUFD, BUFR, XLY, CDC, XYLD, ON, LSCC, TGLS, RYLD, IRM, DHI, CRM, AOSL, AVGO, IVW, IJJ, UPRO, DGX, ATKR, TSN, WCC, TSCO, ODFL, TREX, BLDR, KLAC, SCHW, CASH, MU, SKY, STX, REZ, NYF, GSK, MO, CSCO, CAMT, TROW, AZO, FDN, PZT, DGRW, AA, ETSY, NL, AWP,
- Added Positions: JEPI, SPHY, VTV, DIVO, TIP, DGRO, VBR, SPY, BX, NURE, QQQ, VOO, ACN, SPYD, JKH, XLK, VUG, SCHD, GOOG, XLV, VTI, ABT, RWR, FLOT, CVX, PRFT, SNPS, SCHG, VBK, GLOB, ABBV, ASML, TTGT, TPX, SAIA, ADBE, AVY, CDNS, COST, DIOD, EW, MRVL, MYGN, LQD, VYM, EPAM, HPQ, RGEN, NVDA, GSG, TTD, SPYG, CROX, EXT, CMG, INTU, QYLD, GOOGL, GS, XOM, SPLG, JPM, CRWS, OPCH, SNV, STM, MMM, CNXC, MYRG, FTNT, TSLA, FB, NOW, NFLX, PFE, DBC, MS, MCD, DSI, KNX, O, TMO, EEM, NEA, IAU, AMAT, AB, IWY, HD,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, XLF, SPEM, IUSG, CWB, IWM, ARKK, PYPL, HYG, VCIT, GLD, INMD, CRL, T, IYR, DAVA, AVTR, SHYG, MPWR, AGG, TGT, RVNU, SRE, AMZN, SMB, FMB, DE, QCOM, AOA, FNOV, DUK, UPS, SLQD, VCSH, VTWO, CI, SCHF, MA, SPTM, WMT, AMD,
- Sold Out: GSY, ANGL, SPTI, RWJ, XRT, EPI, BIV, SRLN, XLU, LTPZ, EMCB, FTSL, SCHP, RH, SQ, IDXX, IEI, GNRC, VGT, IYM, ALGN, XPEL, ENTG, SMLR, DKS, PTY, DKNG, SHOP, ATVI, TMUS, QUS, POOL, LH, DOCU, VONG, USB, RDVY, VWO, V, IRWD, POWW,
- JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 461,180 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1437.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 61,261 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,325 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) - 178,654 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 68,404 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 35,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.55 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $95.57. The stock is now traded at around $92.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 68,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 57,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 287,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 163,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 17,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1437.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.97%. The holding were 461,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1958.83%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $26.51, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 305,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 186.66%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 60,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 659.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 149,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 390.85%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 32,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 76.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 69,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The sale prices were between $115.84 and $129.82, with an estimated average price of $122.39.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.Sold Out: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $39.05, with an estimated average price of $37.19.
