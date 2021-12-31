Vectors Research Management, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Blackrock Income Trust Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Blackrock Income Trust Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vectors Research Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Vectors Research Management, LLC owns 624 stocks with a total value of $474 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 516,272 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 487,640 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48% PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG) - 828,263 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 414,888 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 111,831 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91%

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1318.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $466.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 269.83%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $98.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 47,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 38,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1129.65%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.60%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $125.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 30,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 200,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 50.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 67,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Laureate Education Inc. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $38.73 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.