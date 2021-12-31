Vectors Research Management, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Blackrock Income Trust Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: LNG, DGX, MRVL, CWB, CI, FLR, MNRO, NSRGY, NEM, PPG, BKNG, SPG, BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, BERY, EMB, GBTC, SOXX, XLB, ASML, ALK, MATX, APH, AON, ARCC, ATO, BTI, CHRW, CMS, CP, CWBC, DTEGY, DKS, EOG, ICAYY, EL, EXR, FNMA, FITB, BEN, HDB, ITW, ICE, INTU, GOGL, LEN, TGTX, MPW, MTD, NOC, ORLY, NTR, PGR, RMD, RHHBY, SLB, SHLDQ, STE, TSCO, USEG, UL, WPC, WCN, WDC, WY, ATLKY, CLM, WIW, ZTR, ZTR, ARKAY, MVO, SAR, MELI, ULTA, CIM, EXPGY, BWFG, CSLLY, LZAGY, LVMUY, GNRC, PRNDY, NXPI, TLSS, BKU, AAGIY, APO, LNNGY, DSDVY, VOC, AMADY, IROQ, ORC, AMKBY, PVL, EPAM, HTBI, SFBC, OFS, ICLR, NRZ, SXYAY, NWSA, MNDT, ALLY, BABA, ECC, SHOP, RACE, TEAM, LSXMA, EVVTY, CENBF, SHZHY, PRT, TGODF, GRIN, CWBHF, TCNNF, FOXA, ALC, ADYEY, LSRCY, AFCG, XPDI, BLDE, HECOF, AMBP, ONL, ARKG, ETHE, FTGC, GOVT, QYLD, SDOW, VHT, VOX, XLP, XLY, XNTK,
- Added Positions: XLI, MSFT, RSP, IGSB, TIP, IEI, FLOT, VRIG, VTIP, VGSH, XLE, SPSB, SHYG, CVX, COP, XOM, FNY, XLU, SPIB, DUK, SO, KMI, KBE, VBK, AAPL, D, NEE, AEP, HD, IBM, JPM, PFE, WMB, GOOG, KRE, TFC, COF, KO, CAG, IRM, JNJ, PAYX, ROK, FSLR, IEF, ABT, ADBE, ALB, AMZN, AMT, ADM, BRK.B, BLK, CAT, SCHW, CMCSA, ED, STZ, COST, DHR, DXCM, DLR, EMR, FMC, FDX, GILD, GOOGL, HON, MDLZ, LRCX, LOW, MRK, NSC, NUE, QCOM, REGN, ROP, R, CRM, SRE, SBUX, TGT, USB, RTX, VZ, VRTX, GWW, WAB, DIS, CHTR, FB, NEP, CWEN, PYPL, LTHM, DELL, AMZA, IAU, IHI, VCIT, VNQ, VRP, T, AXP, AMGN, NLY, ADP, BMO, CSX, CNI, F, GT, JCI, MFC, MDT, MU, NCR, NKE, PEP, RF, SNY, SYK, SYY, TSM, UPS, WM, JHI, DFS, LULU, VMW, V, AVGO, LYB, GM, PSX, ABBV, ZTS, CBAY, ADAP, CC, LW, REZI, CARR, OTIS, BSV, IVV, MBB, PZA, VGT, VTV, XLF, XLK, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: SPYG, BKT, VOO, HYT, BND, VOT, WMT, GLD, INTC, DOW, FISV, BDX, VEA, SPLG, HYG, SPY, BBY, VALE, RIO, GLW, VCSH, BHP, IVW, HWM, ZM, XRX, O, LMT, LH, WELL, VMBS, ENB, ACB, AGGY, MTUM, SCHA, SLV, SPMB, VBR, WFC, BAC, DD, GE, GIS, MSEX, PG, LUV, VTR, AGG, DAL, CGC, TLRY, TLRY, ATOM, CTVA, ARNC, OGN, KD,
- Sold Out: K, BF.A, SSBI, IPHA, LAUR, BEPC, BSCL, EFA, FXI, HYLB, JPST, SCZ, VGK,
For the details of Vectors Research Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vectors+research+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vectors Research Management, LLC
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 516,272 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 487,640 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%
- PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG) - 828,263 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 414,888 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 111,831 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91%
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 889 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1318.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $466.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 269.83%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $98.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 47,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 38,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1129.65%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.60%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $125.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 30,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 200,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 50.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 67,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Laureate Education Inc. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98.Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $38.73 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $39.33.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.
