Blackcrane Capital, LLC Buys Profound Medical Corp, Arco Platform, Vtex, Sells Open Text Corp, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, ClearPoint Neuro Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Profound Medical Corp, Arco Platform, Vtex, sells Open Text Corp, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, ClearPoint Neuro Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackcrane Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Blackcrane Capital, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 90,780 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 41,638 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Profound Medical Corp (PROF) - 1,001,643 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.82% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 60,478 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) - 454,871 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%

Blackcrane Capital, LLC initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 41,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackcrane Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vtex. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $7.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 64,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in Profound Medical Corp by 27.82%. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,001,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blackcrane Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $45.63 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $49.15.

Blackcrane Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65.

Blackcrane Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $14.87.