Blackcrane Capital, LLC Buys Profound Medical Corp, Arco Platform, Vtex, Sells Open Text Corp, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, ClearPoint Neuro Inc

1 minutes ago
Investment company Blackcrane Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Profound Medical Corp, Arco Platform, Vtex, sells Open Text Corp, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, ClearPoint Neuro Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackcrane Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Blackcrane Capital, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Blackcrane Capital, LLC
  1. Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 90,780 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21%
  2. NICE Ltd (NICE) - 41,638 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  3. Profound Medical Corp (PROF) - 1,001,643 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.82%
  4. Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 60,478 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
  5. AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL) - 454,871 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
New Purchase: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Blackcrane Capital, LLC initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 41,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vtex (VTEX)

Blackcrane Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vtex. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $7.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 64,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Profound Medical Corp (PROF)

Blackcrane Capital, LLC added to a holding in Profound Medical Corp by 27.82%. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,001,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Blackcrane Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $45.63 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $49.15.

Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Blackcrane Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65.

Sold Out: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)

Blackcrane Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $14.87.



