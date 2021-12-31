Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Carvana Co, Expedia Group Inc, Sells PG&E Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Carvana Co, Expedia Group Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Construction Partners Inc, sells PG&E Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $967 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C.
  1. Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) - 1,553,544 shares, 16.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,652,403 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio.
  3. Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 6,204,723 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio.
  4. PAE Inc (PAE) - 8,917,350 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 370,135 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.50%
New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.66%. The holding were 1,553,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 203,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 154.50%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $126.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 370,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. added to a holding in Construction Partners Inc by 303.59%. The purchase prices were between $28.73 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C. sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16.



