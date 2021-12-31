Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc Buys Synopsys Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sun Communities Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, FedEx Corp, Illumina Inc

New Purchases: CVS, URI, PSX, EMR, TFX, FIS, CMCSA, CAG, ANTM, NET, ABNB, FCX, PINS, BIIB, ZM, HZNP, MRK, HD, TWTR, APD, UPS, DXCM, F, EBAY, GRMN, CTLT, AVLR, UPST, FFIV, CPRT, COUP, TAP, SNA, NDSN, SLB, DG, IVZ, MMC, PYPL, MSCI, AVGO, MKTX, DVN, TSN, EXPE, AVTR, ABC, MTCH, CBRE, KDP, FVRR, INMD, OHI, CG, JKHY, GE, AMGN, PM, MMM, PCG, ROP, GL, WDC, WST, DELL, TROW, DIS, SNOW, WRB, BILL, TT, MCD, STT, FOXA, SNAP, WIX, SWKS, EXPD, EA,

CVS, URI, PSX, EMR, TFX, FIS, CMCSA, CAG, ANTM, NET, ABNB, FCX, PINS, BIIB, ZM, HZNP, MRK, HD, TWTR, APD, UPS, DXCM, F, EBAY, GRMN, CTLT, AVLR, UPST, FFIV, CPRT, COUP, TAP, SNA, NDSN, SLB, DG, IVZ, MMC, PYPL, MSCI, AVGO, MKTX, DVN, TSN, EXPE, AVTR, ABC, MTCH, CBRE, KDP, FVRR, INMD, OHI, CG, JKHY, GE, AMGN, PM, MMM, PCG, ROP, GL, WDC, WST, DELL, TROW, DIS, SNOW, WRB, BILL, TT, MCD, STT, FOXA, SNAP, WIX, SWKS, EXPD, EA, Added Positions: SNPS, SUI, SBUX, QCOM, TXN, HUBS, LUMN, ORLY, TGT, REGN, HON, A, DOW, ICE, BKNG, USB, TER, MOS, CL, MGM, UBER, BRK.B, DE, OC, BRO, WFC, LYFT, BMY, PSA, ANET, WRK, INCY, V, DASH, AME, HAL, ADBE, SSNC, JPM, POOL, TDG, ALLY, COST, EW, FICO, MS, BWA, VEEV, VST, LYB, ATUS, CSGP, EXR, VICI, AZO, VOYA, COF, ALGN, NSC, TECH, TDY, UDR, EOG, TSCO, UNH, ZBH, TSLA, STLD, TTD, DHI, ISRG, KR, SEIC, XOM, CHRW, KLAC, MAR, NI, DFS, AMCR, AEP, C, FNF, IT, LII, MTN, IPGP, DBX, LMT, MPWR, OTIS, BF.B, CLX, MTD, NVDA, ALV, BBY, KMI, PAYC, INTC, ROL, INVH, CRWD, DT, DDOG, CCL, EMN, RCL, TXT, WBA, PENN,

SNPS, SUI, SBUX, QCOM, TXN, HUBS, LUMN, ORLY, TGT, REGN, HON, A, DOW, ICE, BKNG, USB, TER, MOS, CL, MGM, UBER, BRK.B, DE, OC, BRO, WFC, LYFT, BMY, PSA, ANET, WRK, INCY, V, DASH, AME, HAL, ADBE, SSNC, JPM, POOL, TDG, ALLY, COST, EW, FICO, MS, BWA, VEEV, VST, LYB, ATUS, CSGP, EXR, VICI, AZO, VOYA, COF, ALGN, NSC, TECH, TDY, UDR, EOG, TSCO, UNH, ZBH, TSLA, STLD, TTD, DHI, ISRG, KR, SEIC, XOM, CHRW, KLAC, MAR, NI, DFS, AMCR, AEP, C, FNF, IT, LII, MTN, IPGP, DBX, LMT, MPWR, OTIS, BF.B, CLX, MTD, NVDA, ALV, BBY, KMI, PAYC, INTC, ROL, INVH, CRWD, DT, DDOG, CCL, EMN, RCL, TXT, WBA, PENN, Reduced Positions: AMD, OXY, CI, AON, GS, LOW, KO, JNJ, MU, PH, WDAY, FB, AAPL, ENPH, GPN, CMG, DOCU, MNST, ZS, T, MA, MSFT, LLY, AMZN, IQV, SBAC, WTW, PANW, CAH, CVX, MRNA, KEY, MET, MO, GLW, EL, SPG, DVA, INTU, VTRS, NWSA, PARA, PFE, MELI, CMI, GOOGL, NKE, WMT, WAT, CHKP, CCI, LYV, LW, EQH, AAP, LIN, CHTR, CF, LBTYA, WY, LEA, NOW, RNG, HEI, RPRX, CPT, UNP, CGNX, ZEN, ACN, LNT, BAC, BAX, CSX, RTX, VZ, CTVA, CPB, IDXX, MDT, BMRN, ON, SIRI, ALL, PEG, WM, GOOG, HWM, ABT, BIO, SPGI, MLCO, EPAM, HLT, PLD, CAT, COP, WMB, TEL, BSY, CDNS, DHR, GILD,

AMD, OXY, CI, AON, GS, LOW, KO, JNJ, MU, PH, WDAY, FB, AAPL, ENPH, GPN, CMG, DOCU, MNST, ZS, T, MA, MSFT, LLY, AMZN, IQV, SBAC, WTW, PANW, CAH, CVX, MRNA, KEY, MET, MO, GLW, EL, SPG, DVA, INTU, VTRS, NWSA, PARA, PFE, MELI, CMI, GOOGL, NKE, WMT, WAT, CHKP, CCI, LYV, LW, EQH, AAP, LIN, CHTR, CF, LBTYA, WY, LEA, NOW, RNG, HEI, RPRX, CPT, UNP, CGNX, ZEN, ACN, LNT, BAC, BAX, CSX, RTX, VZ, CTVA, CPB, IDXX, MDT, BMRN, ON, SIRI, ALL, PEG, WM, GOOG, HWM, ABT, BIO, SPGI, MLCO, EPAM, HLT, PLD, CAT, COP, WMB, TEL, BSY, CDNS, DHR, GILD, Sold Out: LRCX, FDX, ILMN, ITW, CTSH, ATVI, NVAX, HUM, VRTX, NFLX, NOC, DPZ, PAYX, CERN, DRI, ADP, AVY, ZTS, DD, ADM, SYY, TMO, KHC, CME, TRU, CHWY, LH, HES, CMS, MDLZ, SIVB, ROST, ACGL, CTAS, DUK, TTWO, AES, NLOK, ELAN, PHM, LULU, ROKU, IR, MCO, TRMB, DTE, MDB, EIX, BSX, CCK, CB, SEDG, TJX, SQ, MPC, AIG, RE, SAM, EQR, CZR, MCK, PTC, ED, ULTA, WHR, IRM, DLR, O, REG, KEYS, ES, LVS, ZG, AEE, TWLO, CNC, PCAR, EVRG, VNO, SO, XPO, ESS, CCEP, AXP, WTRG, AJG, ATO, LBTYK, PKI, FDS, PG, ONL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Synopsys Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sun Communities Inc, Starbucks Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells Lam Research Corp, FedEx Corp, Illumina Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc owns 304 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WORLDQUANT MILLENNIUM ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/worldquant+millennium+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,099,851 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 525,469 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 36,701 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Visa Inc (V) - 359,343 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,189 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.52%

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 424,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 102,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $85.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 439,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $315.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 93,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $92.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 328,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 271,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 16282.28%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $287.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 122,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 2652.81%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $185.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 211,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 309.39%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 468,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 7736.35%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 223,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 1065.30%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 211,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 2663.90%. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $497.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 49,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Worldquant Millennium Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.