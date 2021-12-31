Spring Creek Capital Llc Buys GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Intel Corp, Rogers Corp, Sells C3.ai Inc, , Archaea Energy Inc

- New Purchases: GFS, INTC, ROG, KORE, NN, SLDP, PL, HCVI, HOOD, CNDA, CNDA, TRIS, TPBA, CMP, VCSA, RRAC.U, SCUA.U, XPEV, HPLT, CDAQ, AZPN, ARNA, VCXA, IVCBU, MIME, CLAQ, SHCAU, SHAP.U, ADRT.U, ZEN, ONYXU, ESACU, FNVTU, CBRGU, ARGU, LGTOU, BRD.U, GEEXU, RJAC.U, ATEK.U, XPDBU, BFAC.U, EVE.U, GFGDU, FIACU, CMCAU, LSPRU, AEAEU, LGSTU, FLYA, SUAC.U, GGAAU, MITA, PFTA, PGSS.U, GIA, DSAQ, DMYS, FOUN, PORT.U, ACAQ, INTEU, CNDB.U, SVNAU, NPABU, IQMDU, AFACU, RCFA.U, ALORU, ROCAU, DAOOU, BPACU, BIOSU, MTVC.U, HAIAU, PRLHU, GSKY, DPCSU, LOCC, TIOAU, ICNC.U, CCTSU, DHACU, JUN.U, MCAAU, APN.U, HORIU, NETC.U, SGIIU, ZINGU, STET.U, TCOA.U, GOGN, IVCPU, AHRNU, FICV, MTAL, AFTR, SLVR, BMAC, IFIN.U, DCRD, MBSC.U, SEDA.U, CIIG, GVCIU, BCSAU, VHNAU, TLGYU, BHSE, ARCKU, TRAQ.U, ACDI.U, LGVCU, BLEUU, PBAX, ROCLU, FRBNU, WEL.U, TGAAU, NCAC, APCA.U, SPY, EPRPC.PFD, MUDS, MUDS, ADALU, IOACU, CRECU, RICO, GTACU, CENQ, APMI, PCCTU, USCTU, HTAQ.U, LFACU, LFACU, GWHWS,
- Added Positions: ISBC, PBCT, STFC, MOTV, POND, PFDR,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, WBT, VNE, FRSG, CFV,
- Sold Out: AI, RAVN, LFG, HCVIU, JOBY, CNDA.U, TRIL, KSU, TPBAU, CPLG, RKLB, AKAM, XLRN, OUST, FIVN, DISCK, HPLTU, HRC, VCXAU, KDMN, ARGUU, ATMR, AJRD, RTPY, FLOW, SCR, LIDR, DGNS, GMII, FORE, SNII, LIII, EVGO, AUS, MDLA, FLYA.U, GIA.U, IVAN, PFTAU, DSAQ.U, CFVI, MACQ, LOCC.U, SPAQ, SPAQ, VOSO, FICVU, PPGH, MTAL.U, AFTR.U, HUGS, SLVRU, T, DCRDU, SAFM, NGCA, CIIGU, ATHN, ACTD, IACB, GIG, THMA, ENFA, AWRE, BRPM, HCAQ, APMIU,
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS) - 6,382,978 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 3,462,124 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio.
- FREYR Battery (FREY) - 11,500,000 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 1,856,045 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Rogers Corp (ROG) - 350,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.81%. The holding were 6,382,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 1,856,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextNav Inc (NN)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in NextNav Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Solid Power Inc (SLDP)
Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Solid Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 132.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,836,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 299.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,053,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV)
Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Motive Capital Corp by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 650,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.Sold Out: (RAVN)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.Sold Out: Archaea Energy Inc (LFG)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Archaea Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87.Sold Out: Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (HCVIU)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Joby Aviation Inc. The sale prices were between $6.37 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $8.27.Sold Out: Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA.U)
Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04.
