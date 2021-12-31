Spring Creek Capital Llc Buys GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Intel Corp, Rogers Corp, Sells C3.ai Inc, , Archaea Energy Inc

Wichita, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Intel Corp, Rogers Corp, Kore Group Holdings Inc, NextNav Inc, sells C3.ai Inc, , Archaea Energy Inc, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI, Joby Aviation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spring Creek Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Spring Creek Capital Llc owns 672 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS) - 6,382,978 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 3,462,124 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. FREYR Battery (FREY) - 11,500,000 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Intel Corp (INTC) - 1,856,045 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Rogers Corp (ROG) - 350,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. New Position

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.81%. The holding were 6,382,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 1,856,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in NextNav Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc initiated holding in Solid Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 132.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,836,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 299.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,053,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc added to a holding in Motive Capital Corp by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 650,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Archaea Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Joby Aviation Inc. The sale prices were between $6.37 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $8.27.

Spring Creek Capital Llc sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04.