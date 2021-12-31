Sunesis Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: JNK, IAU, MSFT,

JNK, IAU, MSFT, Added Positions: BAC,

BAC, Reduced Positions: VCSH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunesis Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sunesis Advisors, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sunesis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunesis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 266,422 shares, 47.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 105,308 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 135,868 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 114,115 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 41,033 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.

Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 17,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 52,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 621 shares as of 2021-12-31.