Sunesis Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Sunesis Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunesis Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sunesis Advisors, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sunesis Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 266,422 shares, 47.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 105,308 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 135,868 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 114,115 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 41,033 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 17,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 52,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 621 shares as of 2021-12-31.



