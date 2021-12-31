Bpifrance SA Buys Mirion Technologies Inc, Sells Veracyte Inc

New Purchases: MIR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mirion Technologies Inc, sells Veracyte Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bpifrance SA. As of 2021Q4, Bpifrance SA owns 9 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bpifrance SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bpifrance+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Stellantis NV (STLA) - 192,703,907 shares, 86.37% of the total portfolio. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 16,393,903 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 20,656,724 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.33% Criteo SA (CRTO) - 2,718,752 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) - 3,300,018 shares, 0.37% of the total portfolio.

Bpifrance SA initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,286,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.