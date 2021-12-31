Bpifrance SA Buys Mirion Technologies Inc, Sells Veracyte Inc

Investment company Bpifrance SA (Current Portfolio) buys Mirion Technologies Inc, sells Veracyte Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bpifrance SA. As of 2021Q4, Bpifrance SA owns 9 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bpifrance SA. Also check out:
1. Bpifrance SA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bpifrance SA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bpifrance SA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bpifrance SA keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Bpifrance SA
- Stellantis NV (STLA) - 192,703,907 shares, 86.37% of the total portfolio.
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 16,393,903 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
- TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 20,656,724 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.33%
- Criteo SA (CRTO) - 2,718,752 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio.
- Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) - 3,300,018 shares, 0.37% of the total portfolio.
Bpifrance SA initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,286,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.
