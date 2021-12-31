Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. Buys CyrusOne Inc, , IHS Markit, Sells Medallia Inc, , Cloudera Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CyrusOne Inc, , IHS Markit, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, , sells Medallia Inc, , Cloudera Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. owns 222 stocks with a total value of $710 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(MGLN) - 663,468 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.89% CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 503,846 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. New Position NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) - 493,457 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% (CIT) - 647,111 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14543.83% NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc (NREF) - 1,683,585 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 503,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 232,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 904,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 590,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 461,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 164,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in by 14543.83%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 647,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $94.69. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 663,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in State Auto Financial Corp by 73.42%. The purchase prices were between $51.1 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 447,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc by 538.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 276,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 168,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.08. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 174,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.