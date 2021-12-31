Juniper Investment Company, LLC Buys Bioventus Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Sells , Universal Technical Institute Inc

Added Positions: BVS, AORT, LINC, AMOT,

BVS, AORT, LINC, AMOT, Sold Out: MSON, UTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bioventus Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, sells , Universal Technical Institute Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Juniper Investment Company, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Juniper Investment Company, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Juniper Investment Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/juniper+investment+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bioventus Inc (BVS) - 2,748,207 shares, 26.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 355.48% Artivion Inc (AORT) - 1,870,038 shares, 25.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.53% Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 196,233 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) - 447,738 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) - 1,024,954 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio.

Juniper Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Bioventus Inc by 355.48%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.99%. The holding were 2,748,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Juniper Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Lincoln Educational Services Corp by 56.28%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $7.9, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 880,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Juniper Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.

Juniper Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $7.49.