Juniper Investment Company, LLC Buys Bioventus Inc, Lincoln Educational Services Corp, Sells , Universal Technical Institute Inc

For the details of Juniper Investment Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/juniper+investment+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Juniper Investment Company, LLC
- Bioventus Inc (BVS) - 2,748,207 shares, 26.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 355.48%
- Artivion Inc (AORT) - 1,870,038 shares, 25.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.53%
- Transcat Inc (TRNS) - 196,233 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) - 447,738 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) - 1,024,954 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio.
Juniper Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Bioventus Inc by 355.48%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $16.77, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.99%. The holding were 2,748,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC)
Juniper Investment Company, LLC added to a holding in Lincoln Educational Services Corp by 56.28%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $7.9, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 880,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (MSON)
Juniper Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.89 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.68.Sold Out: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)
Juniper Investment Company, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $7.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Juniper Investment Company, LLC. Also check out:
1. Juniper Investment Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Juniper Investment Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Juniper Investment Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Juniper Investment Company, LLC keeps buying