MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells VMware Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

WDC, HOMB, OMC, IEFA, SDY, IWD, ITB, IWF, BSV, SRLN, AMT, KHC, IJR, GSK, ARTNA, NAD, MIDD, MDU, REZ, CL, Added Positions: PFF, JEPI, DIVO, INCY, VRTX, ALK, BND, XLU, IEMG, HZNP, JAZZ, BMY, VOO, DIS, PARA, VTRS, EMB, VEA, GM, NCLH, PM, IUSG, QQQ, MU, AKAM, SCHP, UPS, VCSH, MET, MDLZ, HPQ, CAT, M, GS, DVN, C, CFG, MT, AZO, MUB, BG, NLY, COF, AXL, SYF, ALLY, AMZN, VTEB, LYB, COP, LDOS, MA, DFS, HMC, USB, TGT, SPG, NOC, JNJ, REGN, CTVA, RTX, DUK, EXC, BA, BDX, BLL, FMC, FDX, ACGL, SLQD, SMB, IBM, ALL, NRG, D, WMT, STZ, LHX, V, WRK, DG, QCOM, CNP, FANG, NFLX, EQH, BSX, NKE, WM, VBK, ITW, COST, MMM,

MOFG, GPN, GE, FLXS, CI, NSC, MCK, MBB, ABT, ABBV, AVGO, ET, FB, SCHV, BAX, CVS, DAL, ORLY, PG, JNK, TSLA, VOE, VOT, TMO, MCD, HON, DHR, BRK.B, AMAT, PRU, MRK, MDT, LMT, KMB, TT, GIS, REET, VBR, Sold Out: VMW, AGG, EW, AIG, BIV, FIS, RE, UFCS, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Western Digital Corp, Incyte Corp, sells VMware Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, General Electric Co, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. owns 243 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG) - 4,364,853 shares, 29.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,962 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,488 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) - 132,479 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 35,035 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 116.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 176.86%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 179.24%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 269.97%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 148.71%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $229.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 58.18%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in United Fire Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $22.47.