CHI Advisors LLC Buys Compass Therapeutics Inc, Ikena Oncology Inc, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Sells Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc

Investment company CHI Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Compass Therapeutics Inc, Ikena Oncology Inc, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, G1 Therapeutics Inc, sells Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHI Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, CHI Advisors LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CHI Advisors LLC
  1. Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 1,752,243 shares, 23.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.78%
  3. Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,212,256 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  4. Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) - 2,476,720 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33%
  5. Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) - 2,569,479 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
New Purchase: Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)

CHI Advisors LLC initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 3,023,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA)

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Ikena Oncology Inc by 158.65%. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 814,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 263.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 272,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX)

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC by 58.01%. The purchase prices were between $1.16 and $2.18, with an estimated average price of $1.64. The stock is now traded at around $0.986200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,449,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc by 360.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $12.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (FRLN)

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC by 31.45%. The purchase prices were between $1.97 and $3.45, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,876,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS)

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 141.07%. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $3.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



