CHI Advisors LLC Buys Compass Therapeutics Inc, Ikena Oncology Inc, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Sells Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc

New Purchases: CMPX,

CMPX, Added Positions: IKNA, CGEM, KZR, ORTX, GTHX, ONCR, PLRX, FRLN, CRVS, OVID, VECT, KROS,

IKNA, CGEM, KZR, ORTX, GTHX, ONCR, PLRX, FRLN, CRVS, OVID, VECT, KROS, Reduced Positions: RXDX, RXDX, DTIL, INZY, AKUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Compass Therapeutics Inc, Ikena Oncology Inc, Kezar Life Sciences Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, G1 Therapeutics Inc, sells Prometheus Biosciences Inc, Prometheus Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHI Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, CHI Advisors LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHI Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chi+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 1,752,243 shares, 23.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.78% Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) - 1,752,243 shares, 23.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.78% Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,212,256 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) - 2,476,720 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33% Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) - 2,569,479 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%

CHI Advisors LLC initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 3,023,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Ikena Oncology Inc by 158.65%. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 814,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 263.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 272,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC by 58.01%. The purchase prices were between $1.16 and $2.18, with an estimated average price of $1.64. The stock is now traded at around $0.986200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,449,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc by 360.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $12.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC by 31.45%. The purchase prices were between $1.97 and $3.45, with an estimated average price of $2.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,876,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHI Advisors LLC added to a holding in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 141.07%. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $3.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.