Ramius Advisors Llc Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Xilinx Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, ,

- New Purchases: XLNX, CONE, ARNA, INFO, TMX, ADER, PRLHU, BIOSU, RCLF, FNVTU, NPTN, BOCNU, CIIG, SHAP.U, MNTV, TRAQ.U, ARCKU, GAPA, CPTK, PHYT.U, FIACU, DAOOU, ITHX, PEPLU, LIBYU, BPACU, KIII, XFINU, FTEV, AACI, LGVCU, NRAC, IPAXU, USCTU, ADALU, ACAH, MACC, GGAAU, BIOT, XPAXU, FVIV.U, GATEU, ASZ, LVACU, CSPR, WWACU, IOACU, APCA.U, OCDX, BACA.U, CRECU, SCMAU, LGSTU, MLAIU, IPVIU, PBAXU, SANBU, SEDA.U, EGGF.U, ICNC.U, ONYXU, QDEL, TOACU, COLIU, FBC, AEAEU, BCSAU, ENCPU, JUN.U, MCFE, PLMIU, SKYAU, THACU, CFFSU, IVCPU, VGII, ESACU, OHAAU, TGVCU, FMAC, HBMD, MTVC.U, SLAC.U, TETCU, AUS, CCTSU, CLRM, RRD, GOGN.U, RXRAU, CNDB.U, NMMC, TGAAU, AHRNU, FSRXU, HHLA.U, INTEU, TRIS.U, DHACU, OHPAU, CHAA.U, DUNE, OSI.U, SCAQU, AMPI.U, ASPC, APXIU, ACAQ.U, BLNGU, ENTFU, EVE.U, GTACU, HAIAU, HCVIU, LHC.U, LHC.U, NETC.U, NDACU, OLITU, ROSEU, SUAC.U, DHCAU, FICVU, OEPWU,
- Added Positions: NUAN, ISBC, XENT, SAFM, PBCT, EQHA.U, PMGMU, DHHCU, TBSAU, TWNI.U, AGGRU, NSTD.U, GPACU, GPACU, ZWRKU, ENNV, EVOJU,
- Reduced Positions: SPAQ, SPAQ, INAQ.U, LGV, FOE, ASAX, SHACU, VNE, TRCA.U, BOAS.U, SSAAU, TWLV, HCCC, GTPB,
- Sold Out: CHNG, HRC, XONE, FIVN, STFC, ZM, TRIL, SIC, KSU, GMBT, XLRN, SPY, GAPA.U, CPTK.U, MX, NRACU, RCLFU, MACC.U, KIIIU, ACAHU, CLRMU, KCGI.U, GMII, GIG, CIIGU, DCRDU, ENVI, ENVI, FTEV.U, VPCC, VELO, EVH, ADEX.U, ITQ, SVOK, OCA, ATMR, TWNT.U, SBEAU, KRA, PFDR, CFV, MSON, JCIC, ATHN, VPCB, VOSO, GFX,
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 722,684 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 805.15%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 110,898 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 187,716 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 161,770 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 83,617 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.24%. The holding were 110,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 187,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 161,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 83,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 145,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADER)
Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 588,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 805.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.46%. The holding were 722,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 220.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 508,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)
Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 179.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 268,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)
Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 59.81%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 35,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 166.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EQ Health Acquisition Corp (EQHA.U)
Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in EQ Health Acquisition Corp by 223.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 175,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97.Sold Out: (HRC)
Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (XONE)
Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $23.9.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: State Auto Financial Corp (STFC)
Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in State Auto Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $51.1 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $51.42.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.
