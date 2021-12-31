Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ramius Advisors Llc Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Xilinx Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, ,

New York, NY, based Investment company Ramius Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Nuance Communications Inc, Xilinx Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, IHS Markit, sells Change Healthcare Inc, , , Five9 Inc, State Auto Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramius Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ramius Advisors Llc owns 361 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RAMIUS ADVISORS LLC
  1. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 722,684 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 805.15%
  2. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 110,898 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. CyrusOne Inc (CONE) - 187,716 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 161,770 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 83,617 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.24%. The holding were 110,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 187,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 161,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 83,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 145,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (ADER)

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 588,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 805.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.46%. The holding were 722,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 220.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 508,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 179.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 268,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 59.81%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 35,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 166.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: EQ Health Acquisition Corp (EQHA.U)

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in EQ Health Acquisition Corp by 223.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 175,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: (XONE)

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Sold Out: State Auto Financial Corp (STFC)

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in State Auto Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $51.1 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $51.42.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.



