Winning Points Advisors, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Altria Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Apple Inc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Altria Group Inc, Cronos Group Inc, Ontrak Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winning Points Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Winning Points Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 165,500 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.29% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 121,061 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1006.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,647 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.05% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 59,300 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.59% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 250,093 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61%

Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 4,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 20,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $191.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $346.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1006.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 121,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 165,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.59%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 59,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 69.06%. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 94,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $12.95 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 284,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $5.93, with an estimated average price of $5.63.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $6.71, with an estimated average price of $4.97.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $5.49 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $7.74.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphatec Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.57 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $11.79.

Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.