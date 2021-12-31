Winning Points Advisors, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: LMT, COP, BAX, IBM, IYG, GS, DGS, SNP, DLS, SPE, EVG, CAT, KO, TRV, ADM, LYG,
- Added Positions: HYG, EFA, IWM, JNK, BP, BIF, HD, MSFT, SYY, CVX, XOM, BAC, PEP, TGT, MGM, C, PFE, AOD, CMCSA, DEO, MCD, PG, MRK, WMT, JNJ, SMG, DIS, PNC, JPM, ABT, BIIB, KMB, ABBV, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MO, SHW, WFC, BRK.B, PM, VZ,
- Sold Out: MUFG, CRON, OTRK, OXY, ATEC, VOO, FTAI, CTSO, LOW, UBS, IBRX, RSP, RTX, FNMA, HIL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Winning Points Advisors, LLC
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 165,500 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.29%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 121,061 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1006.69%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,647 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.05%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 59,300 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.59%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 250,093 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61%
Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 4,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 20,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $191.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $346.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1006.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 121,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 135.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 165,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.59%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 59,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 69.06%. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 61,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BP PLC (BP)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 64.54%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 94,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $12.95 and $14.25, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 284,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $5.93, with an estimated average price of $5.63.Sold Out: Cronos Group Inc (CRON)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $6.71, with an estimated average price of $4.97.Sold Out: Ontrak Inc (OTRK)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $5.49 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $7.74.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.Sold Out: Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphatec Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.57 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $11.79.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.
