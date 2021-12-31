Winmill & Co. Inc Buys Newmont Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells B2Gold Corp, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Humana Inc

- New Purchases: NEM, LAD, MOH, QRTEA, HYB,
- Added Positions: GOLD, BTI, STLD, OMF, LOPE, LCII, PCF, MXE,
- Reduced Positions: BTG, INTC, GNW, GLD, FIX,
- Sold Out: NUS, HUM, AMGN, PRU, LMT, LUV, KL, BGSF, BMTX,
For the details of WINMILL & CO. INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winmill+%26+co.+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WINMILL & CO. INC
- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 25,450 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio.
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 7,030 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,670 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
- Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 191,400 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.83%
- British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) - 300,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.86%
Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 103,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $322.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.41 and $324.88, with an estimated average price of $298.26. The stock is now traded at around $314.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 17,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New America High Income Fund Inc (HYB)
Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in New America High Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 2077.21%. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 320,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 30.83%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 191,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 61.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)
Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 45.63%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)
Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $135.86 and $161.41, with an estimated average price of $149.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 37,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $39.79 and $52.18, with an estimated average price of $44.6.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of WINMILL & CO. INC. Also check out:
1. WINMILL & CO. INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WINMILL & CO. INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WINMILL & CO. INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WINMILL & CO. INC keeps buying