Winmill & Co. Inc Buys Newmont Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells B2Gold Corp, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Humana Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Newmont Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Molina Healthcare Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, sells B2Gold Corp, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Humana Inc, Amgen Inc, Prudential Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winmill & Co. Inc. As of 2021Q4, Winmill & Co. Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 25,450 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 7,030 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,670 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 191,400 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.83% British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) - 300,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.86%

Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 103,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $322.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.41 and $324.88, with an estimated average price of $298.26. The stock is now traded at around $314.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 17,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in New America High Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 2077.21%. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 320,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 30.83%. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 191,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 61.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 45.63%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $135.86 and $161.41, with an estimated average price of $149.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 37,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $39.79 and $52.18, with an estimated average price of $44.6.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.