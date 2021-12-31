Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: SOXX, DIVO, XLRE, WFCPL.PFD, SMH, FMHI, PRFZ, WU, VNQ, SBLK, SPYG, LAND, COIN, USMV, PHO, MELI, NEEPP, NEEPP, SPHQ, FAST, TTD, CBOE, BAM, ABB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, sells iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, NVIDIA Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Principle Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Principle Wealth Partners LLC owns 319 stocks with a total value of $952 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 390,336 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 186,915 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 334,689 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 276,754 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,015 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $466.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1350.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $265.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 170,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1845.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 111,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.10%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc by 58.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.78 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $218.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E. The sale prices were between $39.66 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $41.84.

Principle Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in VSE Corp. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $63.65, with an estimated average price of $56.19.