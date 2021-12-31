III Capital Management Buys RBC Bearings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, bleuacacia, Sells NIO Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RBC Bearings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, bleuacacia, Fisker Inc, Aetherium Acquisition Corp, sells NIO Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, III Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, III Capital Management owns 119 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) - 140,000 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.56% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU) - 274,510 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.8% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,503 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 56,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 3,606 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.

III Capital Management initiated holding in bleuacacia ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 126,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in BurTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.58 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $45.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $181.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 84.53%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 104.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 42,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $311.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 136.05%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 69,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in The Beauty Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.