Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

III Capital Management Buys RBC Bearings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, bleuacacia, Sells NIO Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company III Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys RBC Bearings Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, bleuacacia, Fisker Inc, Aetherium Acquisition Corp, sells NIO Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, III Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, III Capital Management owns 119 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of III Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iii+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of III Capital Management
  1. RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) - 140,000 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.56%
  2. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU) - 274,510 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.8%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,503 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82%
  4. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 56,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  5. Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 3,606 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: bleuacacia ltd (BLEUU)

III Capital Management initiated holding in bleuacacia ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

III Capital Management initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)

III Capital Management initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 126,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BurTech Acquisition Corp (BRKHU)

III Capital Management initiated holding in BurTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aetherium Acquisition Corp (GMFIU)

III Capital Management initiated holding in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

III Capital Management initiated holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.58 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $45.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)

III Capital Management added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $181.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

III Capital Management added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 84.53%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

III Capital Management added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 104.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 42,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

III Capital Management added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $311.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

III Capital Management added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 136.05%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 69,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

III Capital Management added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

III Capital Management sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

III Capital Management sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)

III Capital Management sold out a holding in The Beauty Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of III Capital Management. Also check out:

1. III Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. III Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. III Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that III Capital Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus