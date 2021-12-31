venBio Partners LLC Buys Ventyx Biosciences Inc, Sells Metacrine Inc

New Purchases: VTYX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ventyx Biosciences Inc, sells Metacrine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, venBio Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, venBio Partners LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $555 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) - 9,699,925 shares, 37.55% of the total portfolio. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 2,740,411 shares, 21.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.54% Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) - 5,011,536 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) - 2,171,664 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Pharvaris NV (PHVS) - 2,303,310 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio.

venBio Partners LLC initiated holding in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.93%. The holding were 5,011,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

venBio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Metacrine Inc. The sale prices were between $0.64 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $1.74.