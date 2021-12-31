Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Starbucks Corp, ChargePoint Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: VLNS, RIVN, EYLD, ABNB, OPEN, BIGZ, PATH, DLO, SLVM, TOST, BND, ALGM, FNDB, FNDE, FNDF, OUNZ, SYLD, VIGI, VNQI, QURE, CP, PRDO, PETS, ROL, SKY, WABC, PRLB, NWSA, FSR, IVT, TCMD, TRHC, NIO, XM, FVRR, LI, ATNI,
- Added Positions: GTO, DGRW, AGGY, SCHZ, JCPB, VMBS, BOND, IBB, KO, STZ, GOOGL, MTCH, MRK, PFE, PYPL, SNAP, ALNY, FB, SQ, DLN, MMIT, NVDA, REGN, DIS, TMUS, BOTZ, FMB, ATVI, CTRA, CMCSA, COST, HD, HON, IBM, INCY, JPM, ORCL, PG, QCOM, SHW, TGT, UNP, UPS, UNH, WMT, V, AVGO, CHTR, TSLA, KHC, ZM, VIG, MMM, CB, SRPT, ABT, ACN, ADBE, AMD, APD, AKAM, ALK, ABC, ADI, ADM, ARWR, AZO, BDX, BIIB, BLK, PARA, CF, CHRW, CMS, CPB, CAH, CCL, CAT, CERN, CME, CSCO, CLX, ED, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, DCI, ETN, EW, EA, EMR, EXPD, FMC, NEE, F, BEN, GPN, GS, HUM, ITW, INTC, IPG, ISRG, KLAC, LEG, LOW, MKTX, MMC, SPGI, MCK, MCO, MSI, NKE, NVAX, ODFL, OMC, ORA, PNC, PEP, PRU, ROP, SGEN, SRE, SWKS, STRA, SYK, SYY, TTWO, TEF, TXN, TMO, RTX, OLED, VFC, VRSN, VRTX, WBA, WM, WFC, WEC, XEL, ZBRA, MASI, CIM, FTNT, GMAB, BAH, SPLK, SUN, WDAY, ABBV, NCLH, ANET, LBRDK, ETSY, CC, BKR, ZS, FTCH, FOXA, FOX, DOW, PINS, AMCR, INMD, SNOW, COIN, LCID, KD, LYLT, BNDX, SCHH, SPY, USO, VOE, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, TOTL, XLK, MDYV, MINT, SLYV, MDYG, SBUX, XOM, SLYG, CVX, MDT, IHI, NFLX, COP, VZ, LUMN, DEO, MA, SCHB, ASML, T, ALL, BAC, EOG, OKE, PXD, BKNG, VLO, EVRG, WMB, WU, GM, KMI, MPC, PSX, FANG, DOCU, MRNA, DKNG, CVAC, IWP, XLP, AES, AFL, MO, HES, AEP, AMGN, AMKR, AON, AMAT, AJG, BA, SAM, CSX, CAR, CNC, FIS, SCHW, LNG, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CGNX, DXC, GLW, DE, DBD, DD, ECL, LLY, ENS, FAST, FDX, FISV, GD, GILD, HAL, MNST, LHX, HAS, EHC, HSY, HPQ, HRL, ILMN, SJM, JKHY, KR, LH, LYV, LMT, MRO, MRVL, MKC, MU, MAA, NGG, NEM, NOC, PCAR, PKG, PDCO, PENN, PHG, PGR, RGEN, RCL, SEIC, CRM, TRV, NLOK, TJX, TDY, TER, TYL, UDR, VTR, ANTM, WST, WDC, WWD, ZBH, DAL, TEL, VMW, AWK, PM, IRDM, VRSK, GNRC, HZNP, EPAM, ZTS, VEEV, CHGG, BABA, ACB, CZR, QRVO, BKI, HPE, TEAM, FTV, FLGT, TXG, NET, PTON, CARR, AFRM, DFUS, EWX, GSG, IEF, IJH, IVOL, IWS, SCHM, SCHV, SPDW, SPLG, SPTM, SPYG, SPYV, SUSA, USFR, VGT, VTV, VWO, XLF,
- Sold Out: CHPT, CHPT, RUN, SLAB, CXP, Z, UAL, NEO, EHTH, AGNC, DISCK, TDOC, TTC, ORGO, MFGP, IAC, WEBR, JXN, GWX, PXH, SPEM, KSU, TPR, CBSH, EMN, FCFS, FLS, FMS, GGG, HALO, HOG, TUP, MCY, TAP, MYGN, NYT, PB, LUV, GL, NLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 828,549 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
- WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 689,687 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 96,265 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 544,592 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21%
- JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) - 467,848 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in The Valens Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.23. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 279,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1670.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 135.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 126.38%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 214.26%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $215.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 62.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21.Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.Sold Out: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35.Sold Out: (CXP)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.Sold Out: Weber Inc (WEBR)
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Weber Inc. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $14.74.
