Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Starbucks Corp, ChargePoint Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Starbucks Corp, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owns 1051 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 828,549 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 689,687 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 96,265 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 544,592 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21% JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) - 467,848 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in The Valens Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.98 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.23. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 279,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1670.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.34 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 135.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 126.38%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 214.26%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $215.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 62.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Weber Inc. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $14.74.