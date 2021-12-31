H&H International Investment, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Moderna Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: MRNA,

MRNA, Added Positions: GOOG, DIS, BABA,

GOOG, DIS, BABA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.B, BAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Moderna Inc, sells Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H International Investment, LLC. As of 2021Q4, H&H International Investment, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of H&H International Investment, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/h%26h+international+investment%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,073,700 shares, 65.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.84% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 7,054,261 shares, 26.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,530,200 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 926,800 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,000 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%

H&H International Investment, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $145.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H International Investment, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.