Droms Strauss Advisors Inc Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Investment company Droms Strauss Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q4, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: UNH, IVE, IEFA, SCHE, BRK.B, EFG, SCHH, SCZ, IAGG, SLYG,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, GSLC, QQQ, SCHX, FNDX, SPY, VO, VUG, AMZN, GOOGL, NICE, VNQ, FB, VBR,
- Sold Out: CRWD,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,847 shares, 24.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 449,677 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 133,370 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 229,361 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 119,300 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
Droms Strauss Advisors Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 109.78%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $467.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.
