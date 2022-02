Liberty Wealth Management Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Philip Morris International Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Liberty Wealth Management Llc owns 167 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LIBERTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 1,520 shares, 26.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.04% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 6,985 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.14% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 3,245 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.91% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 1,560 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.78% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 1,398 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.43%

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $76.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 128.60%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 19,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 67.43%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 112.93%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 110,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 133,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 52.15%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $512.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22.

Liberty Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.