Aspire Private Capital, LLC Buys , SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IXG, COMT, IRT, PHO, VGT, USTB, TLH, EMXC, SCHO, ARKK, FINX, FDN, EDOC, DRIV, BOTZ, IAT, ANGL, AGG, FATH, EQRX, FUTY, HERO, ADGI, IBB, IJH, IWM, ONLN, PAVE, SOCL, SRVR, VFH, XTN, VRSK, CTRA, ETN, THG, HSY, ISIG, IP, MGA, OGE, PFG, SHW, TD, ETB, BOE, LEXX, PPSI, AUR, IVT, HPE, FND, VICI, RMED, VLDR, FBRT, FBRT, OCUP, LAZR, DNMR, DRUG, VRAR, ASTR, CSX,
- Added Positions: FEU, SPTL, SPDW, PDBC, GLD, FISR, TIP, BIL, VEA, DUK, BNDX, MRK, VUG, ESGU, SPAB, EFG, VTV, FALN, IVV, BSV, IUSB, VTEB, BLV, VMBS, BIV, EBND, GWX, SPLB, VWO, JPM, EFV, FITB, GOOGL, LOW, USB, MBB, USMV, VB, VCSH, AXP, AAPL, BK, CVS, CTSH, DE, MSFT, MS, PXD, TGT, WMT, DFS, V, FB, ITOT, SRLN, PLD, ABT, AMZN, AEP, AVY, BBY, BLK, PARA, C, CMCSA, COP, DOV, NEE, HD, IPG, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MRVL, NSC, ES, NUE, PH, TXN, DIS, WM, WMB, ZBRA, TEL, KDP, GM, HZNP, FBHS, ABBV, CDW, QRVO, IEMG, QQQ, QUAL, SMLF, TLT, VNQ, MO, AMT, TFC, COF, COST, DHR, LLY, EMR, ETR, EQR, EXPE, F, GRMN, LHX, HON, JNJ, KEY, KGC, MCD, MDT, NVDA, NVO, NTR, PG, O, STX, SPH, TMO, UNP, UNH, ANTM, PMCB, PLG, AVGO, DG, KMI, PBYI, ZTS, GLPI, HLT, GOOG, CGC, SYF, SYNH, VVPR, TDOC, SOLO, BSTZ, ORCC, SDC, CARR, QS, OGN, BOND, BUG, EBIZ, EMB, FDHY, GEM, HYLB, IAGG, ICF, IEFA, IWN, JNK, JPIN, JPME, OMFL, OMFS, SNSR, VOOG, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLRE, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SPSM, SPEM, IGSB, MCHP, ZBH, LQD, ESGE, XLSR, GOVT, MTUM, IHI, HDV, BND, IYE, VTI, IXN, RYT, VCIT, VLUE, VXUS, CTAS, DECK, ENB, GILD, PFE, REGN, SO, PM, FTSL, IJR, LMBS, SPTM, XSOE, MMM, T, ATVI, AFL, AZN, ADP, BCE, BRK.B, BIO, BMY, BTI, CDNS, CM, CNQ, CHKP, CVX, CSCO, KO, CCI, DLR, DISCA, D, DD, EA, XOM, GIS, HOLX, HBAN, IBM, IDXX, KR, LH, LOGI, MET, NGG, NYT, NEM, NKE, PPL, PEP, PGR, PEG, PHM, PWR, RF, RIO, SNY, SNA, SONY, TRP, TSN, UL, URI, UTHR, VOD, EBAY, TMUS, VIPS, NWSA, PYPL, YUMC, TME, KD, AOM, EMGF, EMHY, HYG, IVOL, RSP, RWR, SPIB, TOTL, XLF, XLK,
- Sold Out: SPYG, HOOD, OPEN, SLV, MJ, CMLT, RTPY, ATMR, PLBY, GOEV, AON, ALEC, PRVB, ZUO, CC, TRIL, XPER, RDS.A, BWA, GOLD,
For the details of Aspire Private Capital , LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aspire+private+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aspire Private Capital , LLC
- SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) - 642,957 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 58,689 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 345,344 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 103,501 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) - 319,528 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $398.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (FEU)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in by 234.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $42.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 149,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 66.56%. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.83. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 144,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 280,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 5995.83%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67150.00%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79.Sold Out: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64.Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)
Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aspire Private Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Aspire Private Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aspire Private Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aspire Private Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aspire Private Capital, LLC keeps buying