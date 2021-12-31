Aspire Private Capital, LLC Buys , SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

New Purchases: IXG, COMT, IRT, PHO, VGT, USTB, TLH, EMXC, SCHO, ARKK, FINX, FDN, EDOC, DRIV, BOTZ, IAT, ANGL, AGG, FATH, EQRX, FUTY, HERO, ADGI, IBB, IJH, IWM, ONLN, PAVE, SOCL, SRVR, VFH, XTN, VRSK, CTRA, ETN, THG, HSY, ISIG, IP, MGA, OGE, PFG, SHW, TD, ETB, BOE, LEXX, PPSI, AUR, IVT, HPE, FND, VICI, RMED, VLDR, FBRT, FBRT, OCUP, LAZR, DNMR, DRUG, VRAR, ASTR, CSX,

IXG, COMT, IRT, PHO, VGT, USTB, TLH, EMXC, SCHO, ARKK, FINX, FDN, EDOC, DRIV, BOTZ, IAT, ANGL, AGG, FATH, EQRX, FUTY, HERO, ADGI, IBB, IJH, IWM, ONLN, PAVE, SOCL, SRVR, VFH, XTN, VRSK, CTRA, ETN, THG, HSY, ISIG, IP, MGA, OGE, PFG, SHW, TD, ETB, BOE, LEXX, PPSI, AUR, IVT, HPE, FND, VICI, RMED, VLDR, FBRT, FBRT, OCUP, LAZR, DNMR, DRUG, VRAR, ASTR, CSX, Added Positions: FEU, SPTL, SPDW, PDBC, GLD, FISR, TIP, BIL, VEA, DUK, BNDX, MRK, VUG, ESGU, SPAB, EFG, VTV, FALN, IVV, BSV, IUSB, VTEB, BLV, VMBS, BIV, EBND, GWX, SPLB, VWO, JPM, EFV, FITB, GOOGL, LOW, USB, MBB, USMV, VB, VCSH, AXP, AAPL, BK, CVS, CTSH, DE, MSFT, MS, PXD, TGT, WMT, DFS, V, FB, ITOT, SRLN, PLD, ABT, AMZN, AEP, AVY, BBY, BLK, PARA, C, CMCSA, COP, DOV, NEE, HD, IPG, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MRVL, NSC, ES, NUE, PH, TXN, DIS, WM, WMB, ZBRA, TEL, KDP, GM, HZNP, FBHS, ABBV, CDW, QRVO, IEMG, QQQ, QUAL, SMLF, TLT, VNQ, MO, AMT, TFC, COF, COST, DHR, LLY, EMR, ETR, EQR, EXPE, F, GRMN, LHX, HON, JNJ, KEY, KGC, MCD, MDT, NVDA, NVO, NTR, PG, O, STX, SPH, TMO, UNP, UNH, ANTM, PMCB, PLG, AVGO, DG, KMI, PBYI, ZTS, GLPI, HLT, GOOG, CGC, SYF, SYNH, VVPR, TDOC, SOLO, BSTZ, ORCC, SDC, CARR, QS, OGN, BOND, BUG, EBIZ, EMB, FDHY, GEM, HYLB, IAGG, ICF, IEFA, IWN, JNK, JPIN, JPME, OMFL, OMFS, SNSR, VOOG, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLRE, XLV, XLY,

FEU, SPTL, SPDW, PDBC, GLD, FISR, TIP, BIL, VEA, DUK, BNDX, MRK, VUG, ESGU, SPAB, EFG, VTV, FALN, IVV, BSV, IUSB, VTEB, BLV, VMBS, BIV, EBND, GWX, SPLB, VWO, JPM, EFV, FITB, GOOGL, LOW, USB, MBB, USMV, VB, VCSH, AXP, AAPL, BK, CVS, CTSH, DE, MSFT, MS, PXD, TGT, WMT, DFS, V, FB, ITOT, SRLN, PLD, ABT, AMZN, AEP, AVY, BBY, BLK, PARA, C, CMCSA, COP, DOV, NEE, HD, IPG, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, MRVL, NSC, ES, NUE, PH, TXN, DIS, WM, WMB, ZBRA, TEL, KDP, GM, HZNP, FBHS, ABBV, CDW, QRVO, IEMG, QQQ, QUAL, SMLF, TLT, VNQ, MO, AMT, TFC, COF, COST, DHR, LLY, EMR, ETR, EQR, EXPE, F, GRMN, LHX, HON, JNJ, KEY, KGC, MCD, MDT, NVDA, NVO, NTR, PG, O, STX, SPH, TMO, UNP, UNH, ANTM, PMCB, PLG, AVGO, DG, KMI, PBYI, ZTS, GLPI, HLT, GOOG, CGC, SYF, SYNH, VVPR, TDOC, SOLO, BSTZ, ORCC, SDC, CARR, QS, OGN, BOND, BUG, EBIZ, EMB, FDHY, GEM, HYLB, IAGG, ICF, IEFA, IWN, JNK, JPIN, JPME, OMFL, OMFS, SNSR, VOOG, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLRE, XLV, XLY, Reduced Positions: SPY, SPSM, SPEM, IGSB, MCHP, ZBH, LQD, ESGE, XLSR, GOVT, MTUM, IHI, HDV, BND, IYE, VTI, IXN, RYT, VCIT, VLUE, VXUS, CTAS, DECK, ENB, GILD, PFE, REGN, SO, PM, FTSL, IJR, LMBS, SPTM, XSOE, MMM, T, ATVI, AFL, AZN, ADP, BCE, BRK.B, BIO, BMY, BTI, CDNS, CM, CNQ, CHKP, CVX, CSCO, KO, CCI, DLR, DISCA, D, DD, EA, XOM, GIS, HOLX, HBAN, IBM, IDXX, KR, LH, LOGI, MET, NGG, NYT, NEM, NKE, PPL, PEP, PGR, PEG, PHM, PWR, RF, RIO, SNY, SNA, SONY, TRP, TSN, UL, URI, UTHR, VOD, EBAY, TMUS, VIPS, NWSA, PYPL, YUMC, TME, KD, AOM, EMGF, EMHY, HYG, IVOL, RSP, RWR, SPIB, TOTL, XLF, XLK,

SPY, SPSM, SPEM, IGSB, MCHP, ZBH, LQD, ESGE, XLSR, GOVT, MTUM, IHI, HDV, BND, IYE, VTI, IXN, RYT, VCIT, VLUE, VXUS, CTAS, DECK, ENB, GILD, PFE, REGN, SO, PM, FTSL, IJR, LMBS, SPTM, XSOE, MMM, T, ATVI, AFL, AZN, ADP, BCE, BRK.B, BIO, BMY, BTI, CDNS, CM, CNQ, CHKP, CVX, CSCO, KO, CCI, DLR, DISCA, D, DD, EA, XOM, GIS, HOLX, HBAN, IBM, IDXX, KR, LH, LOGI, MET, NGG, NYT, NEM, NKE, PPL, PEP, PGR, PEG, PHM, PWR, RF, RIO, SNY, SNA, SONY, TRP, TSN, UL, URI, UTHR, VOD, EBAY, TMUS, VIPS, NWSA, PYPL, YUMC, TME, KD, AOM, EMGF, EMHY, HYG, IVOL, RSP, RWR, SPIB, TOTL, XLF, XLK, Sold Out: SPYG, HOOD, OPEN, SLV, MJ, CMLT, RTPY, ATMR, PLBY, GOEV, AON, ALEC, PRVB, ZUO, CC, TRIL, XPER, RDS.A, BWA, GOLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Microchip Technology Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspire, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Aspire Private Capital , LLC owns 679 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aspire Private Capital , LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aspire+private+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Private Capital

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) - 642,957 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 58,689 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 345,344 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 103,501 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) - 319,528 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $398.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in by 234.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $42.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 149,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 66.56%. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.83. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 144,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 280,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 5995.83%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67150.00%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Aspire Private Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.