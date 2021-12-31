ERn Financial, LLC Buys John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security

New Purchases: RWL, SOXX, VTIP, CIBR, XLE, INDS, SRVR, JMBS, FBND, IUSG, OMFS, XBI, IWD, NKE, LOW, VWO, ARKK, Z, QCOM, PFE, VB, IBM, CVX,

Added Positions: JHMM, SPEM, TAXF, EFG, IMFL, VCSH, FNCL, SPDW, OMFL, ACES, AVEM, IEFA, IJR, DFAX, FIXD, SPSM, SLYG, IUSV, FMB, JMST, ESGU, ESGD, TSLA, MDYG, MUB, SPMD, TCHP, VEA, VIG, FVD, DFAU, BIL, DIS, PNW, F, AAPL, AMZN, T, LIT, IVV, MMM, VZ, NVDA, SPY, MO,

Reduced Positions: FLTR, RSP, JSCP, EEM, HACK, LMBS, PAVE, DDEC, VUG, ARKG, FIS, QUAL, MDYV, IJH, ORCL, IGF, INTF, IYW, UNH, SYK, XOM, SPLG, VO, GOOG, PM, SHYG, SAN,

Sold Out: PEJ, JPM, IUSB, HON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ERn Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ERn Financial, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 125,668 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.19% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 423,557 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.53% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 405,177 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.85% Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 282,419 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 95,548 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.7 and $80.12, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 90,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $466.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 11,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 71,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 31,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 248.31%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 237,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 423,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 237.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $55.27, with an estimated average price of $54.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.285300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifacto by 318.61%. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.896100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 82,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 108,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.19, with an estimated average price of $56.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 114,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54.

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82.

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.