ERn Financial, LLC Buys John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security

Author's Avatar
Just now
Investment company ERn Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ERn Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ERn Financial, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ERn Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ern+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ERn Financial, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 125,668 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.19%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 423,557 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.53%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 405,177 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.85%
  4. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 282,419 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 95,548 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.7 and $80.12, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 90,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $466.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 11,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 71,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 30,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

ERn Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 31,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 248.31%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 237,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 423,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 237.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $55.27, with an estimated average price of $54.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.285300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifacto (IMFL)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifacto by 318.61%. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $23.896100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 82,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 108,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

ERn Financial, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.19, with an estimated average price of $56.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 114,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

ERn Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.



