BT Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, McDonald's Corp, Sells Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc

- New Purchases: MCD, KMB, CVX, KO, C, SCHB, EFAV, RTX, UPS, PPG, ROK, MO, GILD, VOO, XSLV, AGNC, GD,
- Added Positions: IVV, SVAL, RSP, IWB, SCHX, HDV, VIG, PG, SO, IWF, XOM, BAC, TFC, AAPL, T, GOOGL, IBM, JPM, QQQ, MSFT, BRK.B, AMZN, JNJ, FB, DIS, ISRG, CMCSA, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: PGF, GPC, SPY, IWR, ABBV, IWV, VNQ,
- Sold Out: GBDC,
For the details of BT Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bt+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BT Wealth Management LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 348,879 shares, 24.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 118,448 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 300,070 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 262,778 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 88,071 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $250.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 28.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $31.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 451,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 561.79%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 105.97%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Southern Co (SO)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 85.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 46.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)
BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47.
