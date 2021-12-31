BT Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, McDonald's Corp, Sells Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc

New Purchases: MCD, KMB, CVX, KO, C, SCHB, EFAV, RTX, UPS, PPG, ROK, MO, GILD, VOO, XSLV, AGNC, GD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, McDonald's Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BT Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, BT Wealth Management LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 348,879 shares, 24.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 118,448 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 300,070 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 262,778 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 88,071 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $250.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 28.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $31.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 451,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 561.79%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $103.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 105.97%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 85.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 46.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BT Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.47.