Western Wealth Management, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.A, GE, XTN, LAND, VMW, STAG, DFAX, NDAQ, VICI, GRID, KBWR, DWAC, TEVA, ANGL, CARR, NURE, RYU, SCHH, VPU, OTIS, VSS, SUB, SMDV, AFRM, AZN, DFAS, DRIV, EFAV, FALN, SOXX, KNG, PDBC, RYLD, LYV, CSQ, BAX, BDX, CNC, EPR, SPGI, DVN, CLF, SCHW, NOBL, NULV, EXC, EW, CACC, SLV, XYLD, SPYX, SSUS, STOT, VTEB, XSD, ASML, HZNP, BLV, LPLA, UPST, VOD, TTE, BIV, FISV, SAP, PEG, PFG, MSI, FCTR, FNDX, FXL, GBIL, BBWI, SUP, PHT, VRAY, AESE, BTG,
- Added Positions: QQQM, QQQ, IXN, SPLG, FPE, FTGC, SPY, RYF, SPSM, SPYV, VIG, MOAT, ESGU, SPMD, BRK.B, SPYG, XLRE, IVV, XHS, XLF, GS, NVDA, FB, SPTM, DIA, IJR, VOO, VUG, BX, PDI, EFG, HNDL, SLY, VB, C, ORCL, DGRO, EFV, FPX, FTSL, IHI, ROUS, SCHP, SPHQ, ISRG, MS, RTX, GSEU, IWY, LQD, QCLN, QEFA, SCHX, SPEM, VLUE, VMBS, AMD, CSX, COP, DHR, INTC, MCK, PFE, RRGB, UPS, WAB, MA, GOOG, GER, SHOP, AOR, CIBR, CSB, DVY, FIW, FXO, IEFA, IUSB, IUSV, IWD, IYW, JKG, MUB, QYLD, SMH, SPIP, SPLV, TIP, UCON, USHY, VCIT, VGT, VNQ, VYM, XLC, XLY, CB, ADBE, ADSK, BIIB, BSX, BMY, COF, CTAS, CCI, EOG, EMN, F, GME, GILD, J, MGA, MMC, MU, NUE, PEP, LIN, PGR, RF, SIVB, SHW, LUV, TJX, UL, WMT, SPXX, TEL, AWK, HCA, NOW, ZTS, PYPL, TWLO, CRWD, ABNB, COIN, AGGY, ARKG, CGW, EAGG, FHLC, FIVG, FTXL, IAU, IGV, IPAY, IUSG, IXUS, JPST, MGV, MTUM, NTSX, PDP, PFF, RNSC, SCHA, SDY, SLYG, SPDW, SPHD, SPIB, SRLN, TIPX, TOTL, USMV, VBK, VEU, VFH, VHT, VIS, VO, VXF, XLE, XLI, MMM, ACN, AFL, ALGN, TFC, BLL, BK, LUMN, CAG, GLW, ECL, GIS, ITW, JBHT, KMB, KR, PNC, PRU, O, USB, WBA, WM, WST, ZBH, ET, KKR, TWTR, AAL, ALPN, TTD, IIPR, ZM, RBLX, AOK, BSV, DFUS, FAN, FBT, FDL, FNCL, FTA, FTEC, GOVT, IGF, ITA, MBB, NXTG, OMFL, PGX, RPG, RWL, SCHM, SPMB, VLU, VTIP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRMK, VTI, QCOM, VZ, IEMG, T, IVW, AMZN, JNJ, MSFT, SWKS, AVGO, FTSM, FYX, GLD, SCHG, SPYD, BA, LMBS, RDVY, CVS, CVX, FNX, XOM, TXN, IWM, AMT, CAT, CSCO, ETN, KEY, KO, CMCSA, COST, NEE, HON, NOC, VLO, ABBV, SQ, EMQQ, PAVE, PBW, PEJ, AMGN, BLK, STZ, D, ENB, HD, IDXX, ICE, UNH, VFC, DIS, ANTM, BNDX, FPXI, FVD, ABT, JPM, LMT, SO, SBUX, TGT, MTN, V, BLOK, IEV, PTNQ, SCHD, AMAT, DHI, LLY, GPC, FSK, FIXD, FXI, MGK, RZG, VCLT, VSDA, VWO, XLP, GOOGL, MDT, LULU, DOW, IGSB, FLOT, GSEW, ISTB, PTLC, QQQJ, TAN, VTV, XRT, ALB, MO, NFLX, OHI, CRM, UNP, XEL, ZBRA, TSLA, DOCU, AOA, BSCN, BSCO, CWI, FNDF, FTC, GSLC, HYG, IJH, IVE, PTH, RSP, SCHB, VCSH, XLV, XOP, XSOE, AB, AEP, NLY, ADP, ED, DUK, FAST, IBM, MDLZ, MRVL, MCD, RDS.A, TSM, CMG, NAC, PM, MRNA, AGG, ARKF, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, BOND, BOTZ, IGIB, COPX, DON, DSI, EEM, EMB, EWSC, FMB, FV, HEFA, IJK, ITB, IWF, IWR, JETS, JKI, JKJ, JKK, MFMS, MMTM, NEAR, QQEW, QUAL, SLYV, SPAB, SPSB, SUSA, TFI, VBR, VCR, VOE, VOT, XLK, XLU, XSW, PLD, AMRN, AZO, BTI, DE, DEO, DLR, EPD, GD, GSK, HPQ, LOW, MAR, NKE, SLB, SYK, TMO, DFS, OPI, GM, NCLH, APPN, ILPT, BRSP, BETZ, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, COMT, EDOW, EFA, ESGE, FEMS, FXH, FXR, FXU, HDV, IBB, IEI, IJT, IVOV, IWB, IWO, IWP, IXC, IXG, IYE, JKH, JNK, LVHD, MDY, MINT, MMLG, PWV, RGI, ROBO, SCHZ, STIP, SZNE, VDC, VDE, VXUS, XHB, XSMO,
- Sold Out: SPLB, WIP, AMPE, AMP, IPG, CMI, NMZ, SIL, RPM, RY, XME, CONE, LTPZ, SWK, TSCO, HPS, LYB, ADNT, APD, LVS, MKC, TREX, NAD, BABA, FXG, ADM, BG, TFX, NZF, ROKU, USFR, DD, FCX, PCI, Z, UBER, DKNG, WOOF, BSJL, GTO, HYLS, MCHI, ATVI, CL, EMR, MAS, OKE, PBT, TTWO, WYNN, EXG, NEV, FPF, CGC, NIO, PINS, PLTR, EWJ, HERO, PBND, PSCH, SHY, BP, SAM, LRCX, MMP, NVS, STM, SWBI, SYY, WDC, NUV, NEA, MELI, KMI, NID, RH, JD, TDOC, DIAL, DLN, FENY, GDX, GIGB, ICLN, IWN, IYJ, PYZ, SCHV, SMLV, TLT, VNLA, VT, XAR, NYMT, JPS, TACO, SAN, COCP,
For the details of Western Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/western+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Western Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 294,236 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 130,952 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27%
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 521,710 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 266,679 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,556 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $472257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gladstone Land Corp (LAND)
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.28 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.34. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Western Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $38.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 296.08%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 55,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 543.67%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 52,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 186,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 389,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 86.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 180,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)
Western Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 365.36%. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $66.3, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.4.Sold Out: SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote (WIP)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $55.41, with an estimated average price of $53.94.Sold Out: Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.56 and $1.71, with an estimated average price of $1.23.Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39.Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Western Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.
