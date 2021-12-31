New World Advisors LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: EEM, IWP, IWF, TWST, EFV, MNDT, BRP,

EEM, IWP, IWF, TWST, EFV, MNDT, BRP, Added Positions: IVV, IEFA, AAPL, AMZN, DIS, DGS, ABNB, SBUX, MRK, GOOGL, KO, IGSB, ARKF, ARKG, ARKQ, SWN, URBN, WBA, CRM, BRK.B, IEMG,

IVV, IEFA, AAPL, AMZN, DIS, DGS, ABNB, SBUX, MRK, GOOGL, KO, IGSB, ARKF, ARKG, ARKQ, SWN, URBN, WBA, CRM, BRK.B, IEMG, Reduced Positions: TJX, MUB, SUB, PYPL, FB, PFE, VIG, MU, BAC, MSFT, NVDA, XOM, RF, NFLX, SIRI,

TJX, MUB, SUB, PYPL, FB, PFE, VIG, MU, BAC, MSFT, NVDA, XOM, RF, NFLX, SIRI, Sold Out: FISV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Twist Bioscience Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New World Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, New World Advisors LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New World Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+world+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 1,925,442 shares, 67.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.15% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 16,890 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 73,222 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.23% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 46,588 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,221 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48%

New World Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 76,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 29,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $264.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 60.96%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New World Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.