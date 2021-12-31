Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wealthpoint, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealthpoint, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthpoint, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wealthpoint, LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthpoint, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthpoint%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealthpoint, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 132,803 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 260,250 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.23%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,050 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 55,541 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 258,706 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.05 and $48.69, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.03 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $103.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $299.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 61.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 175,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 1454.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 68,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 251.01%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF by 305.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 44,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $106.97, with an estimated average price of $102.91.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49.

Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealthpoint, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealthpoint, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealthpoint, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealthpoint, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealthpoint, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus