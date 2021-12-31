Wealthpoint, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: IHAK, DRIV, IPAY, KCE, VCR, LOW, DVY, DUK, TIP,

IHAK, DRIV, IPAY, KCE, VCR, LOW, DVY, DUK, TIP, Added Positions: VTV, SMMD, FTSL, CORP, VUG, DGRO, XLC, LMBS, DEED, IEMG, XT, XLK, AAPL, QCLN, TSLA, XLP, IEUR, PYPL, AMZN, GOOGL, JPM, GOOG, FB, NUAG, DFAS, NVDA, COIN, DFAX, REGN, VEA, DFAC, ABNB, CSCO, BNDX,

VTV, SMMD, FTSL, CORP, VUG, DGRO, XLC, LMBS, DEED, IEMG, XT, XLK, AAPL, QCLN, TSLA, XLP, IEUR, PYPL, AMZN, GOOGL, JPM, GOOG, FB, NUAG, DFAS, NVDA, COIN, DFAX, REGN, VEA, DFAC, ABNB, CSCO, BNDX, Reduced Positions: LQD, VO, HYG, VOO, VB, XLV, VEU, IWP, XLF, EMB, HDV, IEF, MSFT, AGG, PG, IEFA, FIXD, IVV, IJR, IBM, RYU, EEM, IYG, PFE, EFA, VZ, VTI, DIS, GE, FAN, PLUG, KO, PEP, T, SHY, XLU, BRK.B, BAC, HD, MUB, MCD, MTUM, MGC, VV, JNJ, BSV,

LQD, VO, HYG, VOO, VB, XLV, VEU, IWP, XLF, EMB, HDV, IEF, MSFT, AGG, PG, IEFA, FIXD, IVV, IJR, IBM, RYU, EEM, IYG, PFE, EFA, VZ, VTI, DIS, GE, FAN, PLUG, KO, PEP, T, SHY, XLU, BRK.B, BAC, HD, MUB, MCD, MTUM, MGC, VV, JNJ, BSV, Sold Out: MGK, MGV, IBDM, IWO, SPTS, USIG, GBF, TLH, VOT, VOE, REZ, XSW, VBR, SPYV, ITB, IJJ, VBK, VXF, VPL, SPEM, BND, INTC, ICLN, DXCM, TLT, AAXJ, SIRI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2500 ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthpoint, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wealthpoint, LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthpoint, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthpoint%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 132,803 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 260,250 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,050 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 55,541 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 258,706 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.05 and $48.69, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.04. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.03 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $103.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $299.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 61.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 175,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 1454.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 68,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 251.01%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF by 305.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 44,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24.

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $106.97, with an estimated average price of $102.91.

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2.

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49.

Wealthpoint, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.55 and $151.72, with an estimated average price of $147.49.