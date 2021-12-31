Toroso Investments, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: VOO, UPRO, SPLG, CUBI, CMPO, HOOD, SDIG, CPNG, BKKT, BEKE, HTRB, LU, QVAL, TCOM, CAG, EFA, SPYG, MDY, CSL, EXPE, MED, MAA, WSM, WBX, PEAK, SUI, FENY, TAGS, VALE, MGM, NTR, FANG, TME, MP, OZON, ZEV, MVST, LICY, TMC, IGV, KBE, JOBS, CINF, DVA, HSIC, KGC, NWL, NDSN, SNX, XRX, CLR, VIPS, AAL, WB, FUTU, DADA, TUYA, ZH, FMQQ, IJH, QQC, RISR, IVZ, APA, WTRG, GOLD, BXP, BDN, BF.B, BLDR, CMS, KMX, CAH, CE, CHKP, CHH, CHDN, CCU, DXC, CLB, INGR, DEO, EMN, FICO, FE, IIVI, KEY, LVS, MRO, TAP, NRG, NOV, NTRS, NWBI, NWE, ON, OHI, PCG, PSB, PDCO, RJF, RF, WRK, RGLD, RYAAY, SEE, SLAB, TXT, UDR, WAB, WHR, QRTEA, DAC, G, VMW, IGT, CFX, BUD, ST, KKR, FLT, UI, PSX, SRC, GMRE, BFAM, ATHM, CGC, CFG, CZR, CDK, MOMO, BKI, LITE, WSC, SITE, CRON, IIPR, PLYM, BKR, IQ, EQH, WH, AVLR, QFIN, LYFT, CLVT, DOYU, OCFT, API, FSR, SNRH, PAQC, AEAC, CFFSU, NAPA, MIT, TWNI, HIII, VPCC, REVH, SWAG, BMAQ, GIA, BACA, CRECU, PACI.U, GEEXU, BIOSU, MTVC.U, LION, LION, RJAC.U, TGAAU, PORT.U, BRKHU, HAIAU, IVCPU, AHRNU, PRLHU, EVE.U, SHAP.U, ADRT.U, APCA.U, RCACU, AOGOU, GDNRU, LIBY, BFTR, DSTL, DSTX, GOAU, HOMZ, ITOT, IVW, SYLD, XSOE, NLY, MBT, HOPE, SCS, MLCO, VNET, QIWI, SPNT, QUOT, ACEL, QD, FINV, LX, UXIN, TIGR, SY, DGHI, YALA, GENI, JOBY, BHACU, WE, IFIN.U,
- Added Positions: IVV, BABA, AAPL, MSFT, VWO, SBNY, GLDM, VTI, JD, MELI, SE, TWTR, AMZN, PDD, CME, V, VEA, GOOGL, XPDI, FB, BIDU, NTES, AMD, SCHG, BHP, TLT, RIOT, JNJ, MOGO, KO, DIDI, WETF, MA, PYPL, CAT, YNDX, COIN, ACN, ANTM, LLY, HD, ALL, AMGN, BRK.B, INTC, CSX, CSCO, IBM, MRK, XLY, HON, LOW, MAR, MCD, PFE, RIO, GWW, WMT, TSLA, DHR, DRI, FCX, NOC, BILI, IEF, T, ATVI, AMAT, BLK, GPC, GILD, NFLX, OSTK, REGN, UPS, VZ, PM, KDP, MMM, PLD, BMY, CVS, ETN, XOM, MKC, MDT, PG, TGT, UNP, UNH, TMUS, NOW, GOOG, UBER, AON, CVX, C, CMCSA, GLW, EQIX, FDX, F, JCI, MMC, MCK, NTAP, CRM, SPG, SCCO, TSM, WBA, DIS, HCA, ABBV, ULST, ACTG, ADSK, BAC, BBY, BIIB, BA, SAM, SNP, CI, ECL, EMR, FFIV, GD, LHX, IPG, MDLZ, LH, LMT, SPGI, MU, MCO, ORLY, LIN, PGR, QCOM, DGX, RCL, SIVB, TROW, TMO, VLO, WY, EBAY, FLUX, TEL, AVGO, MPC, KHC, IR, MRNA, PINS, CTVA, AOS, CB, ABT, APD, ALGN, MO, AEP, AMP, ADI, ANSS, ADM, AJG, AZO, AVB, AVY, TFC, BP, ITUB, BAX, BDX, BSX, BRO, CF, CTRA, CDNS, CCL, LUMN, CTXS, CLF, CLX, CTSH, ABEV, COP, STZ, DTE, DE, DLR, DOV, DUK, EOG, EWBC, DISH, EW, EA, ENS, ENTG, EQR, EL, EXPD, EXR, FMC, NEE, BEN, IT, HRB, HAL, HAS, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, ITW, ILMN, INCY, ICE, IP, ISRG, JKHY, KLAC, KR, LKQ, LRCX, LEN, LNC, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MPW, MCHP, NEM, NKE, JWN, NUE, OXY, OMC, OKE, PNC, PPL, PBCT, PETS, PXD, BKNG, PFG, QDEL, RHI, ROL, ROP, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, STX, SGEN, SHW, SNA, SO, EQNR, SYK, NLOK, SNPS, TJX, TTWO, TECH, TXN, TSN, UAL, USB, VRSN, WFC, WDC, YUM, ZBH, AWF, EVR, HTGC, HBI, FSLR, BR, DAL, BX, SBLK, DG, HTHT, LYB, MOS, PFLT, XYL, EPAM, PRLB, ENPH, PANW, WHF, NCLH, ZTS, CDW, CNHI, CTT, HLT, AMC, ACB, KEYS, TLRY, TLRY, SEDG, ETSY, OLLI, FTV, TWLO, JHG, VICI, DOW, AVTR, CRWD, OTIS, SNOW, HYLN, EOSE, QS, DASH, RMO, ALTU, KAIR, GPAC, FINM, CLRM, ZWRK, TLGA, PMGM, PSAG, NBST, FSNB, FLME, FTEV, DHBC, ANZU, NSTD, RXRA, IPVA, TETC, BYTS, GXII, TBSA, AFAQ, CLBR.U, OSI, ARKG, BLOK, BTAL, FTSM, GIGE, GLTR, HAIL, MOON, SHYG, URTY, VB, ZROZ, AES, AGCO, ABMD, AFL, A, AKAM, ARE, AEE, ACC, AIG, AME, APH, ACGL, ARCC, ARW, ATO, BLL, BK, BIO, BMRN, BG, CBRE, PARA, CHRW, CNC, CERN, CRL, LNG, CHD, CTAS, CSGP, TPR, ED, COO, CPRT, DHI, XRAY, DVN, DXCM, DSX, DLTR, D, DHT, DD, E, EIX, ENB, ETR, EFX, ESS, RE, EXC, FAST, FITB, FHN, FISV, FRO, GME, GIS, GS, GGG, HIG, WELL, HBAN, INFO, IFF, JBHT, J, JNPR, K, KMB, MSM, MKTX, MMS, MTH, MTD, MHK, MPWR, MS, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NBIX, NYCB, NI, NAT, ES, NVAX, NUAN, ODFL, PCAR, PPG, PTC, PAYX, PENN, BPOP, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, QGEN, PWR, O, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RICK, ROK, ROST, SLB, SMG, ATCO, SRE, SFL, SIRI, SWKS, LUV, TRV, STT, SYY, TGP, TK, TFX, THO, TTC, TSCO, TYL, GROW, UBS, URI, VFC, MTN, VTR, VMC, WAT, WST, WEC, XEL, ZBRA, GEF.B, CMG, TDG, OMAB, PODD, AWK, MSCI, BIP, MAXR, MRTX, GPL, EC, SB, BLNK, STLA, VRSK, GBDC, CMRE, GM, FRC, NLSN, KMI, PNR, WDAY, IQV, VEDL, VEEV, ALLY, TSLX, TWOU, PAYC, ANET, NEP, CTLT, SYF, W, LBRDK, QRVO, CABO, NNDM, HPE, SILV, MGP, TTD, LW, INVH, ROKU, ZS, CDAY, HUYA, FOXA, ZM, FSLY, DT, DDOG, PTON, BILL, U, PLTR, LEV, UPST, AFRM, OEPW, ARVL, PUCK, BOAS, OHPA, ROSS, BGSX, DISA, GACQU, PTRA, THCPU, EVGO, FREY, AWTM, BAB, DUSA, DWLD, EMHY, FIXD, GLDI, HYEM, IAU, PCY, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, ORCL, NVDA, MARA, MSTR, XLK, JPM, SI, RPG, KOMP, MET, SVXY, CCI, FAF, SQ, GLD, HUM, UTHR, SPOT, NIO, IYR, PCEF, SCHW, MNST, INTU, BBWI, SBUX, SQM, CBOE, PSTH, EMQQ, ALB, AXP, AMT, ADP, DPZ, FCEL, GNW, IEX, PEP, PKI, PTR, PLUG, TRMB, WMB, LAC, APO, HZNP, FBHS, APTV, ALLE, LC, SHOP, LTHM, MNRL, LSPD, NKLA, LI, XPEV, ABNB, ZIM, MNDY, VSCO, KRMA, SWAN, TAIL, XLC, MATX, ALNY, DOX, BBD, CPT, COF, CHE, CL, CMA, CMI, EGP, ELS, ERIE, FHI, FR, GRMN, GE, GNTX, GSS, TT, LSTR, LPX, MSI, NOK, NSC, ORI, PKG, PH, PCH, BB, WPM, SWK, STE, SSYS, TER, MUX, DFS, ULTA, TREE, FTNT, TRNO, GNRC, NXPI, SPLK, YY, REXR, TMX, HUBS, GDDY, HLI, ZOM, OKTA, MDB, PLL, DOCU, FTCH, UPWK, JMIA, FVRR, SNDL, NET, RPRX, BTWN, RBLX, CHPT, CHPT, LCID, NRDY, GSY, MGMT, SIMS, XMPT,
- Sold Out: SCHA, IWM, TNA, SPSM, VIH, CLSK, EBON, XLF, ADBE, COST, IVOL, HYG, LQD, FIS, VRTX, CHTR, LEVI, RY, GLIF, HYLB, IDXX, GPN, WM, COR, TEAM, CARR, ACEV, DMYQ, KD, SHY, GLOB, OGN, CYXT, BKSY, DNA, ML, GEM, HTEC, PEJ, AAP, BBVA, CGNX, DAR, DASTY, EEFT, GLNG, IFNNY, KSU, LRLCY, LAD, MTB, RHHBY, SAP, WAL, DBSDY, ATLKY, PNI, TCEHY, SBGSY, UNICY, AAGIY, RH, WIX, CHGG, ZEN, CYBR, KRNT, COUP, CRSP, OBSV, FND, SPCE, EB, ESTC, ADYEY, ALIZY, PPD, MCEF, ROBO, EDAP, VBIV, EDU, GSV, BTCS, IMMP, GLMD, AFMD, ADAP, CSPCY, CTRM, BOWX, ADEX, HCCC, RCLF, CPTK, CFVI, TWLV, SBEA, TWNT, IPVF, ACAH, GAMC, DWACU,
For the details of Toroso Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toroso+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Toroso Investments, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 880,353 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 9,083,838 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.28%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,493,855 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.58%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,693,389 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 469,556 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.15%
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 175,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.58 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 175,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 304,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 223,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CompoSecure Inc (CMPO)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in CompoSecure Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,328,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 520,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12778.57%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 108,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 2739.87%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 205,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 469,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 214,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Signature Bank by 3868.15%. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $335.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 51,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 3022.63%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 207,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $73.6 and $111.76, with an estimated average price of $90.42.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22.Sold Out: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.85.Sold Out: Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)
Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Cleanspark Inc. The sale prices were between $9.52 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $16.
Here is the complete portfolio of Toroso Investments, LLC. Also check out:
1. Toroso Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Toroso Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Toroso Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Toroso Investments, LLC keeps buying