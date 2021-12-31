Toroso Investments, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toroso Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Toroso Investments, LLC owns 1001 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 880,353 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 9,083,838 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.28% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,493,855 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.58% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,693,389 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 469,556 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.15%

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 175,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.58 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 175,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 304,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 223,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in CompoSecure Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,328,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 520,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12778.57%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 108,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 2739.87%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 205,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 469,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.43%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 214,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in Signature Bank by 3868.15%. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $335.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 51,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 3022.63%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 207,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $73.6 and $111.76, with an estimated average price of $90.42.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.85.

Toroso Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Cleanspark Inc. The sale prices were between $9.52 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $16.