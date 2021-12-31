Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

New Purchases: VONE, SCHM, RDVY, XLE, PDI, VTHR, TLH, VXUS, SIVR, TGIF, TQQQ, VIGI, IXG, VFH, AMLP, IEO, ORCL, TMUS, USIG, DVYE, QCOM, IEF, IJH, XLP, VT, PSEP, KRE, IDRV, DWAC, MPC, UNH, SBUX, INTC, JAAA, FHLC, LOW, FDX, NEE, COP, SXC, PBI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC owns 267 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionmark+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 692,820 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 182,323 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6097.25% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 221,977 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1843.59% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 258,782 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 238,489 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2787.63%

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $198.94 and $219.99, with an estimated average price of $212.56. The stock is now traded at around $199.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 34,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $197.07 and $216.93, with an estimated average price of $210.14. The stock is now traded at around $196.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6097.25%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $151.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 182,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1843.59%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 221,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2787.63%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 238,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1550.22%. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $100.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 167,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1165.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 104,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 2196.58%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 62,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.45.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.