Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: VONE, SCHM, RDVY, XLE, PDI, VTHR, TLH, VXUS, SIVR, TGIF, TQQQ, VIGI, IXG, VFH, AMLP, IEO, ORCL, TMUS, USIG, DVYE, QCOM, IEF, IJH, XLP, VT, PSEP, KRE, IDRV, DWAC, MPC, UNH, SBUX, INTC, JAAA, FHLC, LOW, FDX, NEE, COP, SXC, PBI,
- Added Positions: IVE, IJJ, SCHV, IJS, VOE, VBR, SCHF, QQQ, IVV, DGRO, STIP, VTV, SLQD, IUSB, MUB, TIP, HNDL, VB, IXUS, T, AMZN, MBB, LUV, DFAI, IAU, IEFA, SLV, ITOT, SCHP, SCHZ, SHY, VUG, MSVX, VNQ, VOO, XSLV, COMT, ARWR, XOM, SHW, ESGU, SCHX, USHY, XMLV, CVX, GOOGL, IGSB, DFAS, EFV, FREL, IWD, VNLA, AAPL, BRK.B, CRM, VZ, TSLA, BNDX, EEMV, JKG, MGC, SCHD, VEA, VHT, JPM, WM, MQY, BIV, HYMB, MGK, VTIP, VTWV, VWO, CSCO, JNJ, MSFT, NVDA, V, FB, ABNB, ANGL, BLV, DBEF, FDIS, FTSL, IWN, IYK, PJUL, QUAL, VMBS, VOOV, XLF, XLU, XSOE, ADBE, DHR, MCD, POWW, PFL, NRZ, KMPH, DFAT, DFIV, ESGD, EUSB, FSTA, GLD, IHI, IWB, IYE, SMB, SPAB, VCIT, VO,
- Reduced Positions: IJK, IVW, IJT, MDYG, SCHG, SLYG, IWR, ISTB, SPY, BSV, VGIT, VTEB, SPD, FALN, MTUM, GOVT, VLUE, CWB, IWF, IXN, NEAR, ESGE, VCSH, XMVM, AGG, SCHO, GNMA, CDC, NKX, RIO, MINT, CCL, VV, VWOB, BA, IJR, DFUS, IGIB, FLTR, SPYG, PAVE, XLY, AMGN, LLY, ENB, HD, LMT, FMAT, PAUG, ABBV, ACWV, DIA, SDY, PFF, SOXX, FWBI, IYW, VOOG, DVY, FDN, FXG, XLK, FPX, FPE,
- Sold Out: XLV, DFND, ARKK, TLT, ARKW, IBUY, FDMO, PKO, HYG, KARS, RF, WFC, PYPL, BAC, MKL, GE, SUSB, PPLT, PFFD, NFLX, MEG, SQ, PG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC
- iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 692,820 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 182,323 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6097.25%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 221,977 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1843.59%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 258,782 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 238,489 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2787.63%
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $198.94 and $219.99, with an estimated average price of $212.56. The stock is now traded at around $199.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 34,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $197.07 and $216.93, with an estimated average price of $210.14. The stock is now traded at around $196.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6097.25%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $151.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 182,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1843.59%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 221,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2787.63%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $69.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 238,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1550.22%. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $100.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 167,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1165.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 104,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 2196.58%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 62,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.45.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.
