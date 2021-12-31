Voleon Capital Management LP Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Wells Fargo, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Amazon.com Inc, AMETEK Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.B, WFC, BABA, C, MS, JD, PNC, MMC, NVDA, TSLA, AAPL, GOOGL, GOOG, NEE,
- Sold Out: CARR, AMZN, AME, BBWI, BL, AEE, RDN, CHNG, CERT,
For the details of Voleon Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/voleon+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Voleon Capital Management LP
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 300,000 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,750,000 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 675,000 shares, 13.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,300,000 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 600,000 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.97%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.01%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.38%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.1%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.83%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Voleon Capital Management LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18.Sold Out: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: BlackLine Inc (BL)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $115.65.Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Voleon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $81.27 and $89.06, with an estimated average price of $85.09.
