Rush Island Management, Lp Buys Equity Residential, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Sells Washington REIT, Realty Income Corp, Camden Property Trust

- New Purchases: EQR, PK, VTR, IVT, BYD,
- Added Positions: ROIC, AIRC, NHI, SHO, APLE, NNN, WH, BRSP,
- Reduced Positions: FRT, NTST, IRT, FR, VRE,
- Sold Out: WRE, O, CPT, MAA, BKD, CPLG, CLDT, ONL, AIV,
These are the top 5 holdings of RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP
- Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 971,191 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.26%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 549,222 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) - 2,944,586 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.18%
- Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) - 3,721,481 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.75%
- Veris Residential Inc (VRE) - 2,179,042 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14%
Rush Island Management, Lp initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 549,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Rush Island Management, Lp initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 1,695,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Rush Island Management, Lp initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 455,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)
Rush Island Management, Lp initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 808,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Rush Island Management, Lp initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 178,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)
Rush Island Management, Lp added to a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 260.59%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,769,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Rush Island Management, Lp added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 971,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Rush Island Management, Lp added to a holding in National Health Investors Inc by 58.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 603,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)
Rush Island Management, Lp added to a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,721,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)
Rush Island Management, Lp added to a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.67, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,944,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Rush Island Management, Lp added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 174,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Washington REIT (WRE)
Rush Island Management, Lp sold out a holding in Washington REIT. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.56.Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)
Rush Island Management, Lp sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86.Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Rush Island Management, Lp sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39.Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Rush Island Management, Lp sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31.Sold Out: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)
Rush Island Management, Lp sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $4.72 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.22.Sold Out: CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG)
Rush Island Management, Lp sold out a holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc. The sale prices were between $15.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $15.77.
