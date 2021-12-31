Aquilo Capital Management, LLC Buys Merus NV, Arvinas Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Sells , uniQure NV

- New Purchases: MRUS,
- Added Positions: ARVN, BPMC, ARWR, FDMT, SPRO, RGNX, AMYT,
- Reduced Positions: QURE,
- Sold Out: DRNA,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 53.87% of the total portfolio.
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) - 4,964,181 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78%
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 645,539 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.74%
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 700,426 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.68%
- Arvinas Inc (ARVN) - 563,451 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.85%
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 896,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Arvinas Inc by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $96.21, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 563,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $104.74. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 645,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $58.09 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $68.91. The stock is now traded at around $44.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 700,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc by 37.27%. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $32.94, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,509,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Regenxbio Inc by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $30.19 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,013,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (DRNA)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.
