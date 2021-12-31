Nut Tree Capital Management, LP Buys Altice USA Inc, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, EPR Properties, Sells PG&E Corp, EPR Properties

New Purchases: ATUS, EPRPE.PFD, EPRPC.PFD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altice USA Inc, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, EPR Properties, EPR Properties, sells PG&E Corp, EPR Properties during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nut Tree Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Nut Tree Capital Management, LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 1,410,404 shares, 23.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP) - 10,000,000 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% Constellium SE (CSTM) - 3,300,000 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. iStar Inc (STAR) - 2,000,000 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.73%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $33.47 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.670300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 315,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 386,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc by 40.17%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 5,435,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $43.66 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $49.58.