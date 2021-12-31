Deep Field Asset Management LLC Buys Torrid Holdings Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Sells Ferrari NV, Aldel Financial Inc, New York Times Co

- New Purchases: CURV, RBA,
- Added Positions: LIND, BOOT, QMCO, OSW,
- Reduced Positions: RACE, PLNT, NYT, YETI, EWCZ,
- Sold Out: ADF,
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 210,000 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 200,000 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio.
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 182,000 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.13%
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW) - 1,555,000 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- Delta Apparel Inc (DLA) - 336,470 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio.
Deep Field Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Torrid Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Deep Field Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Aldel Financial Inc (ADF)
Deep Field Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Aldel Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.12.
