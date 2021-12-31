Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Global X Copper Miners ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Investment company London & Capital Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Adobe Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Global X Copper Miners ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Comcast Corp, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owns 79 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 350,119 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,857 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.68%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 169,837 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.27%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 269,824 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.97%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 482,958 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.22%
New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 169,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 269,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 482,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $442.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 101,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 305,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 273,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4.



