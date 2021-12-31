Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, PNM Resources Inc, Bunge, Sells Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, EQT Corp, Alliant Energy Corp

New Purchases: PNM, BG, GOGN.U, SU, GTLS, TAC, GFL, RDS.A, VTNR, TRGP, CLNE, VVV, TECK, SRE, GM, CVI, PLUG, KRP, XPDBU, PXD, FREY, NEXT, UUUU, QS, GEVO, ENVX, UEC, PHYT.U, TUSK, SLDP, NMG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, PNM Resources Inc, Bunge, GoGreen Investments Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, sells Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, EQT Corp, Alliant Energy Corp, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, Exelon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yaupon Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Yaupon Capital Management LP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY) - 1,460,847 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.29% Denbury Inc (DEN) - 94,403 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 66,782 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.04% PNM Resources Inc (PNM) - 147,694 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp (FRSG) - 645,391 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.

Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 147,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 59,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in GoGreen Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 199,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $200.49, with an estimated average price of $176.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 28,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in TransAlta Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 387,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 220.29%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 1,460,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 134.32%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 55,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP added to a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc by 118.26%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 308,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 48.04%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 66,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 56.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $43.86, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 136,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 53.88%. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 430,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95.

Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35.

Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74.

Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $11.83.