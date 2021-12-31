Alight Capital Management LP Buys General Motors Co, Deere, Lam Research Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Ford Motor Co, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: GM, DE, LRCX, RACE, MU, FDX, MSFT, AMAT, MDB, TSLA, TEAM, SPR, CRWD, AAPL, DDOG, GFS, SWKS, WDC, BILL, COUP, GPRE, CARG, SHOP, PINS, CFLT,

GM, DE, LRCX, RACE, MU, FDX, MSFT, AMAT, MDB, TSLA, TEAM, SPR, CRWD, AAPL, DDOG, GFS, SWKS, WDC, BILL, COUP, GPRE, CARG, SHOP, PINS, CFLT, Added Positions: AMZN, KLAC, IWM, FB, SEAS, TWLO, VICR, ATVI, TECK, RSKD,

AMZN, KLAC, IWM, FB, SEAS, TWLO, VICR, ATVI, TECK, RSKD, Reduced Positions: F, SPY, AMD, ABNB, SMAR, ASML, SNAP, EXPE, NVDA, NSC, KO, AFRM, LYFT, SNOW, SIX, SPLK, UNP, ZS, CSX, LAW,

F, SPY, AMD, ABNB, SMAR, ASML, SNAP, EXPE, NVDA, NSC, KO, AFRM, LYFT, SNOW, SIX, SPLK, UNP, ZS, CSX, LAW, Sold Out: CRM, MA, JPM, NFLX, V, MCHP, DASH, RDW, OXY, ASAN, OKTA, PTON, YOU, BMBL, ZNGA, OUT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Deere, Lam Research Corp, Ferrari NV, Micron Technology Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Ford Motor Co, Mastercard Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alight Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Alight Capital Management LP owns 60 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alight Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alight+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 70,000 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.65% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 70,000 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% General Motors Co (GM) - 210,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Deere & Co (DE) - 30,000 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 30,000 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $369.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $569.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $220.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $222.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in KLA Corp by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $358.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.44 and $69, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Riskified Ltd by 152.50%. The purchase prices were between $7.57 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.