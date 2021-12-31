KCL Capital, L.P. Buys Micron Technology Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

New Purchases: MU, TENB, WDAY, COUP, CRWD, MSFT, KLAC, VRNS, BMBL, AMZN, MCHP, AAPL, NVDA, RBLX, RIVN, WDC, DCT, HCP, AIP, IOT, CURV, DAOOU, BOCNU, MTVC.U, TGAAU, BFAC.U, PRLHU, LUCD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Coupa Software Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KCL Capital, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, KCL Capital, L.P. owns 60 stocks with a total value of $985 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,600,000 shares, 19.58% of the total portfolio. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 750,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 300,000 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.21% Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 900,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Teradyne Inc (TER) - 300,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $214.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 166,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $134.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 93.82%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 130,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.