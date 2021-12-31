KCL Capital, L.P. Buys Micron Technology Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

- New Purchases: MU, TENB, WDAY, COUP, CRWD, MSFT, KLAC, VRNS, BMBL, AMZN, MCHP, AAPL, NVDA, RBLX, RIVN, WDC, DCT, HCP, AIP, IOT, CURV, DAOOU, BOCNU, MTVC.U, TGAAU, BFAC.U, PRLHU, LUCD,
- Added Positions: AMBA, CRM, LYFT, ZI, EDR, EDR, MRVL, NFLX, PLAN, TER, PANW, ACII.U, CRBU,
- Reduced Positions: UBER, TTWO, CRTO, MDB, MARA, ARBK, OACB, CONX, HIIIU, DNAY,
- Sold Out: SWKS, ZM, ADBE, NOW, GOOGL, TMUS, SNAP, CHGG, PAGS, COIN, ATUS, EWZ, PLTK, TWTR, OLPX, PAYO, DLO, FORG, FRSH, FRSH, CWAN,
These are the top 5 holdings of KCL Capital, L.P.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,600,000 shares, 19.58% of the total portfolio.
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 750,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 300,000 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.21%
- Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 900,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Teradyne Inc (TER) - 300,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $214.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 166,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $134.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 93.82%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 130,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.
