Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

KCL Capital, L.P. Buys Micron Technology Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company KCL Capital, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Coupa Software Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells Skyworks Solutions Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KCL Capital, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, KCL Capital, L.P. owns 60 stocks with a total value of $985 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KCL Capital, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kcl+capital%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KCL Capital, L.P.
  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,600,000 shares, 19.58% of the total portfolio.
  2. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 750,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 300,000 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.21%
  4. Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 900,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Teradyne Inc (TER) - 300,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $214.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 166,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

KCL Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $134.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 93.82%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 130,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

KCL Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

KCL Capital, L.P. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of KCL Capital, L.P.. Also check out:

1. KCL Capital, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. KCL Capital, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. KCL Capital, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KCL Capital, L.P. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus