Lynrock Lake LP Buys ON24 Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Radware, Sells Rambus Inc, , Veeco Instruments Inc

1 minutes ago
Investment company Lynrock Lake LP (Current Portfolio) buys ON24 Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Radware, Benefitfocus Inc, Brightcove Inc, sells Rambus Inc, , Veeco Instruments Inc, Mandiant Inc, PDF Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lynrock Lake LP. As of 2021Q4, Lynrock Lake LP owns 29 stocks with a total value of $735 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Lynrock Lake LP
  1. Teradata Corp (TDC) - 4,422,311 shares, 25.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  2. Rambus Inc (RMBS) - 3,998,852 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.84%
  3. Allot Ltd (ALLT) - 7,266,666 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  4. ON24 Inc (ONTF) - 4,577,167 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.86%
  5. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 5,666,666 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92%
New Purchase: Radware Ltd (RDWR)

Lynrock Lake LP initiated holding in Radware Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $41.74, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $30.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 238,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brightcove Inc (BCOV)

Lynrock Lake LP initiated holding in Brightcove Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.29 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 777,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)

Lynrock Lake LP initiated holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 110,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UpHealth Inc (UPH)

Lynrock Lake LP initiated holding in UpHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.31. The stock is now traded at around $2.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,266,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ON24 Inc (ONTF)

Lynrock Lake LP added to a holding in ON24 Inc by 152.86%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 4,577,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)

Lynrock Lake LP added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 3,309,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Lynrock Lake LP added to a holding in Benefitfocus Inc by 90.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,608,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)

Lynrock Lake LP added to a holding in PowerFleet Inc by 83.34%. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,580,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lantronix Inc (LTRX)

Lynrock Lake LP added to a holding in Lantronix Inc by 348.50%. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 747,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ServiceSource International Inc (SREV)

Lynrock Lake LP added to a holding in ServiceSource International Inc by 116.17%. The purchase prices were between $0.94 and $1.37, with an estimated average price of $1.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,346,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (DSPG)

Lynrock Lake LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $21.92.

Sold Out: Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)

Lynrock Lake LP sold out a holding in Veeco Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $22.28 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Sold Out: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)

Lynrock Lake LP sold out a holding in Mandiant Inc. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM)

Lynrock Lake LP sold out a holding in Everspin Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $9.18.

Sold Out: Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)

Lynrock Lake LP sold out a holding in Universal Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.7 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $41.22.



