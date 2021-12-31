Qtron Investments LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Sells Ambev SA, Cemex SAB de CV, Allstate Corp

New Purchases: INDA, KSA, XPEV, TD, LI, ERUS, YY, CBRE, AFG, CVS, DQ, NI, FFIV, SNPS, HI, HAS, SNOW, OXM, DAL, PAC, DRI, SSNC, FICO, EXP, NLOK, SFM, MIME, MCO, CERN, OLN, OC, PDCE, THC, KEYS, NFG, KTB, MRVL, GPI, CRVL, WLL, VST, ZS, BTG, ARW, MTN, CDNS, STC, FLO, HON, MET, NEWR, HSIC, MEDP, KFRC, NUE, MTB, BNS, TTEK, PACW, FLEX, RHI, PIPR, NMRK, PPL, ISRG, WY, RCM, PCTY, MAS, HMY, ITUB, MPLN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, NetEase Inc, XPeng Inc, sells Ambev SA, Cemex SAB de CV, Allstate Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qtron Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Qtron Investments LLC owns 327 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,895 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 159,024 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,638 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,297 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 154,130 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. New Position

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 154,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 57,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 36,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $83.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 522.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 39,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 58.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $98.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 36.37%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 93,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 121.44%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 42,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 41.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 118,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 314.63%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.