Qtron Investments LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Sells Ambev SA, Cemex SAB de CV, Allstate Corp

- New Purchases: INDA, KSA, XPEV, TD, LI, ERUS, YY, CBRE, AFG, CVS, DQ, NI, FFIV, SNPS, HI, HAS, SNOW, OXM, DAL, PAC, DRI, SSNC, FICO, EXP, NLOK, SFM, MIME, MCO, CERN, OLN, OC, PDCE, THC, KEYS, NFG, KTB, MRVL, GPI, CRVL, WLL, VST, ZS, BTG, ARW, MTN, CDNS, STC, FLO, HON, MET, NEWR, HSIC, MEDP, KFRC, NUE, MTB, BNS, TTEK, PACW, FLEX, RHI, PIPR, NMRK, PPL, ISRG, WY, RCM, PCTY, MAS, HMY, ITUB, MPLN,
- Added Positions: TSM, NTES, JD, XOM, NIO, MSI, BABA, CVX, MCD, ZTS, INFY, QCOM, ERIC, TSN, DEO, ON, PEP, CRH, AVGO, ABT, CNQ, LIN, GSK, MRK, PBR, PG, AMZN, MCK, SMFG, CB, GD, KR, SAP, SO, KO, HSY, AMGN, AAPL, CTAS, VALE, MSFT, UPS, ANTM, VMW, ADI, ACGL, EOG, LRCX, NVDA, NFLX, NTAP, TMO, RDS.B, BX, FTNT, GOOG, BRKR, SNP, IT, JNPR, CRM, SEE, ZBRA, MASI, CG, BGNE, ADP, BIDU, CAJ, EMR, EL, GGB, HOLX, IPG, PKX, TIMB, BSAC, CE, CIG, RE, GIL, RJF, TX, CGAU, ETSY, QFIN, ABC, BHP, JNJ, MOH, TECH, DFS, WFG, BSBR, PDD, CSCO, FE, TT, VZ, BILI, TEF,
- Reduced Positions: ABEV, PYPL, TROW, HCA, TGT, INTU, MRNA, FB, DGX, AVTR, ENB, MDT, EBAY, PM, ORCL, BLK, TXN, SBUX, SONY, COF, IBN, AES, VRSN, CMCSA, CL, PKI, EVRG, DE, NVO, MS, MDLZ, TMUS, NVS, COP, UL, URI, YUMC, NXPI, IBM, NKE, DIS, UNH, ODFL, HZNP, LKQ, SEDG, DHR, WNS, NEM, KNX, IR, AMT, A, CDW,
- Sold Out: ALL, CX, ZTO, ALLY, GPC, RTX, EXC, LYFT, SNAP, MMM, IP, ZLAB, WBK, SQ, EW, DBX, LOGI, CRL, GDDY, MMSI, UHS, MFC, TWLO, GE, BIO, ANF, IDXX, EMN, CTLT, LYG, VLO, DOV, BMY, SUI, KMI, NOW, POOL, BC, AIZ, NOK, GET,
For the details of Qtron Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qtron+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Qtron Investments LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,895 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 159,024 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,638 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,297 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
- BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) - 154,130 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 154,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)
Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 57,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 36,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $83.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)
Qtron Investments LLC initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 522.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 39,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 58.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $98.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 36.37%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 93,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 121.44%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 42,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 41.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 118,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Qtron Investments LLC added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 314.63%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $217.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5.Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83.Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Qtron Investments LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Qtron Investments LLC. Also check out:
1. Qtron Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Qtron Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Qtron Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Qtron Investments LLC keeps buying