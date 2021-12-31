Full Sail Capital, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: STIP, RSP, YUM, BAC, YUMC, XLC, SLV, GLD, DG, PRPL, QCOM, PFE, C, CSCO, CVX, BRK.B, TUSK,
- Added Positions: IEFA, XSOE, FTEC, SCZ, VEA, PFFD, VO, FNCL, V, VWOB, FCOM, VOX, IAGG, VHT, VB, XLY, VDC, IJR, LQD, GSEW, IJH, IEMG, XLI, VCR, VGT, EFA, FHLC, VFH, VWO, XLB, XLE, FUTY, EEM, BNDX, FREL, EME, CVS, TSM, XLV, AMZN, FB, DLN, MMM, BA, BMY, KO, CMCSA, VPU, ABT, VOO, JPM, NKE, OGE, OKE, PG, DIS, CLR, PM,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, AGG, MINT, PFF, SPGI, TXN, SPY, VSS, RTX, FIDU, IWR, DVN, JNJ, DHR, AAPL, VCIT, GOOGL, UNP, UNH, COP, VDE, VIS, XLU, FENY, AJG, IBM, FSTA, COST, NEE, VAW, TDY, GOOG, IWM, IVV, MCD, TMO, PSX, VNQ, XLF, XLK, ASML,
- Sold Out: TIP, LLY, TSLA, SQ, CTLT, QQQ, EWGS, ARKK, DDOG, NET, PYPL, QRVO, BOH, LSTR, ENTG, DAR, XRAY, AAL, TMQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Full Sail Capital, LLC
- Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 756,875 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 763,756 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.00%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 463,168 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.82%
- Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW) - 718,919 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 662,008 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 340,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 568,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.40%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 186,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 547,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 331,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $229.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 98,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 561.49%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.Sold Out: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.
