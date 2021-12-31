Full Sail Capital, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: STIP, RSP, YUM, BAC, YUMC, XLC, SLV, GLD, DG, PRPL, QCOM, PFE, C, CSCO, CVX, BRK.B, TUSK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Full Sail Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Full Sail Capital, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 756,875 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.74% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 763,756 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.00% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 463,168 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.82% Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW) - 718,919 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 662,008 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.37 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $105.04. The stock is now traded at around $104.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 340,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 568,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.40%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 186,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 547,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 331,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $229.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 98,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 561.49%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.