Parian Global Management LP Buys The Oncology Institute Inc, Quanterix Corp, Surgery Partners Inc, Sells Sera Prognostics Inc, CareMax Inc, Usio Inc

- New Purchases: TOI, QTRX, SGRY, AZTA, XRAY, BLFS, PODD, LHDX, CSTL, ISO, QDEL, TKNO,
- Added Positions: VAPO, STIM, APEN, BLI, RNLX,
- Reduced Positions: SERA, USIO, ATEC, ANGO, STXS, BDSX, CVRX, IRTC,
- Sold Out: CMAX, GDRX, OPFI, OSCR, CLPT, EB, PAVM, RBOT, LC, SKIN, BHVN, NYXH, LYRA, EAR, ACTG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Parian Global Management LP
- Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) - 1,371,188 shares, 22.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.88%
- Renalytix PLC (RNLX) - 574,706 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) - 991,229 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.82%
- Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI) - 401,487 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.20%
- iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) - 54,466 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in The Oncology Institute Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.91, with an estimated average price of $7.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 466,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Quanterix Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $46.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 65,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $46.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 45,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Azenta Inc (AZTA)
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Azenta Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 37,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)
Parian Global Management LP initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.99 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 55,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)
Parian Global Management LP added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 62.88%. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $2.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,419,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN)
Parian Global Management LP added to a holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 991,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
Parian Global Management LP added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 401,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CareMax Inc (CMAX)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in CareMax Inc. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.88.Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.Sold Out: OppFi Inc (OPFI)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in OppFi Inc. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $7.68, with an estimated average price of $5.97.Sold Out: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Oscar Health Inc. The sale prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37.Sold Out: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $14.87.Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Parian Global Management LP sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $22.39, with an estimated average price of $18.44.
